Hickory Nut Gap Releases New 100% Grassfed Hot Dog 

ASHEVILLE, NC — After rigorous rounds of testing and development,Hickory Nut Gap’s all-new 100% Grassfed Beef Uncured Hot Dog is available for retail and foodservice customers. The retail ready packaging features the recognizable bright green hue of Hickory Nut Gap branding to stand out on the shelf and lend confidence to shoppers looking for a hot dog that is healthy, full of clean ingredients, and with outstanding taste. This summer, the new hot dog made its debut at McCormick Field in Asheville, home of the Asheville Tourists Minor League Baseball Team, and is available at Earth Fare, select Harris Teeter locations, Food Matters, Hendersonville Grocery Cooperative, Weaver Street Market, Trout Lily, online and through the Hickory Nut Gap Farm Store.

The relaunch of this 100% Grassfed Uncured Beef Hot Dog is part of Hickory Nut Gap’s effort to bring healthier, regeneratively raised meats to the marketplace.

“Our mission is building community through agriculture, and across all of Hickory Nut Gap products, hot dogs exemplify that the best,” says Jamie Ager, Hickory Nut Gap Meats CEO and fourth-generation family farmer. “Campfires, baseball, trips to the lake or beach—we love the nostalgia and taste of hot dogs, and we make them better by only using clean ingredients and always 100% grassfed beef. We know customers feel this way too and will love supporting local, family farmers while providing their loved ones with a delicioustasting hot dog.”

For Hickory Nut Gap Meats, clean ingredients mean using 100% grassfed and grass-finished cattle that are happily raised on high-quality pasture without the use of antibiotics or added hormones. It also means that Hickory Nut Gap hot dogs are minimally processed with no preservatives, no fillers, no artificial ingredients, no added nitrates or nitrites, no gluten, no lactose, and no MSG.

Available in all-new retail and food service packaging, Hickory Nut Gap’s 100% Grassfed Beef Uncured Hot Dog will be a welcome addition to retail shelves and menus. This product aligns with initiatives in sustainable and regenerative agriculture, support of local farmers, animal welfare, and healthy, clean ingredient labels.

About Hickory Nut Gap Meats: Hickory Nut Gap Meats is a pioneering provider of sustainable, regeneratively raised meats, sourcing from family farms across the southeastern United States. Hickory Nut Gap values and respects the complex relationships between humans and nature, supplying 100% grassfed, grass-finished beef, and pasture raised, heritage breed pork to retailers, restaurants, and caring customers. All Hickory Nut Gap animals are humanely raised and never given antibiotics or added hormones. Hickory

Nut Gap products are available at Whole Foods Markets regionally, in addition to Ingles Markets, Harris Teeter, Earth Fare, FreshDirect, local and regional grocery cooperatives, restaurants, and specialty food stores across the Southeastern US. Visitors are welcome at Hickory Nut Gap Farm, located at 57 Sugar Hollow Road in Fairview, North Carolina, which features a farm store, events, and opportunities to learn more about regenerative agriculture.

For more information visit HickoryNutGap.com or contact 828-628-1027 x305 / marketing@hickorynutgap.com. Find @hickorynutgapmeats on Facebook and @hickorynutgap on Instagram, TikTok, and LinkedIn.