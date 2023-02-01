Home Chef and Life Time Team up to Bring Meal Solutions to Members through Exclusive Collaboration

CHICAGO, IL. – Home Chef, the leading meal solutions company available both online and in stores, and Life Time, the nation’s premier healthy lifestyle brand, are partnering to provide Life Time members with the tools needed to make simple, balanced meals at home through the online meal delivery service.

Beginning now, Life Time members nationwide can receive exclusive discounts on Home Chef meal kits, which include fresh ingredients and easy to prepare, feel-good recipes sent straight to your doorstep. Members can also receive other Home Chef offers and recipe inspiration, including birthday perks for Athlinks app users, trainer meal recommendations, and more. Plans also call for future on-site Home Chef offerings at select Life Time locations. 

“At Home Chef, our goal is to help home cooks make meals that are convenient, and of course tasty,” said Eric Dean, senior director of marketing partnerships, Home Chef. “Nourishing, achievable home cooking is a huge part of any wellness routine, so we’re thrilled to partner with Life Time to enable more people to cook balanced recipes and build their confidence in the kitchen.”

The exclusive, multi-year relationship is Life Time’s first with a national meal kit brand and brings a new level of ease to members’ everyday routines when it comes to planning hearty meals for themselves and their families. From the carb- and calorie-conscious Fresh Start meals to minimal-mess Oven-Ready recipes and quick-and-easy Express meals, Home Chef delivers fresh ingredients and simple recipes made for home cooks of all levels. 

“At Life Time, we know how important exercise and movement are to live a healthy, happy life, but we often say that the fork is the most important piece of equipment you use each day,” said Michael Jay, vice president, LifeCafe. “We’re thrilled to bring Home Chef into our portfolio of food offerings, in addition to our nationwide LifeCafe fast-casual restaurants and grab-and-go items in our athletic country clubs, to make balanced eating easier for our members at home.” 

Home Chef and Life Time’s integrated partnership will run through 2025. To learn more about Home Chef and to access the exclusive offer for Life Time members, visit homechef.com/lifetime.

About Home Chef 

Founded in 2013, Home Chef is the leading meal solutions company with both a retail and online presence. The meal delivery service is available via www.homechef.com and in retail at more than 2,400 stores in the Kroger Family of Companies, Home Chef is committed to bringing ease and convenience to home cooking through simple, delicious meals, so home cooks can enjoy their time at home, both in and out of the kitchen. The Chicago-based meal kit company was ranked #1 in Customer Service among Meal Kits by Newsweek. Home Chef is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). Find out more and get cooking at www.homechef.com. Follow us on TwitterInstagram and Facebook for updates and inspiration.

About Life Time®, Inc.

Life Time empowers people to live healthy, happy lives through its portfolio of more than 160 athletic country clubs across the United States and Canada. The company’s healthy way of life communities and ecosystem address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment for people 90 days to 90+ years old. Supported by a team of more than 30,000 dedicated professionals, Life Time is committed to providing the best programs and experiences through its clubs, iconic athletic events and comprehensive digital platform.

