Home Chef Partners with SpongeBob SquarePants to Bring Bikini Bottom’s Iconic Flavors to Kitchens on Land Nationwide

Home Chef Retail & FoodService February 25, 2025

CHICAGO, IL. – Grab your spatulas and say “I’m ready!” because it’s time to fire up the griddle with Bikini Bottom’s favorite fry cook! Home Chef, the leading meal solutions company available online and in stores nationwide, is partnering with the beloved Nickelodeon animated series, SpongeBob SquarePants, to bring SpongeBob’s crustaceous crew’s recipes to the Home Chef menu. Inspired by SpongeBob’s underwater adventures, this four-week collaboration combines iconic moments from the show with delicious dishes that will make everyone feel like a goofy goober.

“At Home Chef, we’re committed to creating delicious, easy-to-make meals that everyone can enjoy,” says Kayla McCreery, marketing manager at Home Chef. “Teaming up with SpongeBob SquarePants allows us to bring a playful twist to mealtime, offering a fun way for fans of all ages to recreate the flavors of Bikini Bottom, no boating license needed.”

Customers can dive into the SpongeBob SquarePants-themed menu starting today! The selection of fun and tasty recipes will rotate weekly, featuring new creations and a few repeating favorites, through Friday, March 21. To make this partnership even more memorable, every meal from Home Chef’s main menu the weeks of March 10 and 17 will be packaged in a unique, collectible box inspired by the series. As an added treat, new customers ordering from the SpongeBob SquarePants menu can use the voucher code “CHEFKRABS” to receive an exclusive SpongeBob “mini spatula.”*

Menu offerings include: 

  • Pineapple Under the Sea Burger with “tiki” teriyaki sauce and cilantro “kelp” fries (repeats weekly)
  • “CHOCOLATE!” Brownie Cookie Skillet (repeats weekly)
  • Sandy’s Texas-Style Honey BBQ Chicken with cheddar mashed potatoes and creamed corn
  • The “Krusty Krab Pizza” Flatbread with pepperoni and mushrooms
  • Plankton’s “Holographic” Beef Meatloaf with Karen’s Salad
  • “Kuddly Krab” Chicken Sa-lad with lettuce and tomatoes

First-time customers can use code “CHEFKRABS” to receive meals for $4.99 per serving with free shipping to see what all the hoopla is about.** For more information on the Home Chef and SpongeBob SquarePants partnership, please visit cook.homechef.com/spongebob or follow Home Chef on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.  

*The free SpongeBob SquarePants spatulas are only available during the promotional period and while supplies last. Customers must use specific SpongeBob SquarePants promotional codes during the promotional period in order to receive the SpongeBob SquarePants spatulas. Visit cook.homechef.com/spongebob for full terms and conditions.

**Valid only for new customers. Meals offer applies as follows: 50% off reg. price of 1st box ($41 max discount/box), 17% off reg. price of next 4 boxes ($14 max discount/box) and 35% off reg. price of next 2 boxes ($28 max discount/box) on Home Chef standard orders only. Customers who purchase 6-8 meals/week will pay a promotional price of $4.99/serving for their first box. Unused box discounts expire 10 weeks after signup. Shipping fee applies on deliveries after the first box. Limit 1 per household. May not be combined with gift cards or other offers. No cash value. Not valid in all states. Void where prohibited. Additional details.

###

About Home Chef

Founded in 2013, Home Chef is the leading meal solutions company with both a retail and online presence. The meal delivery service is available via homechef.com and packaged meal solutions can be found at more than 2,400 stores in the Kroger Family of Companies. Home Chef is committed to bringing ease and convenience to home cooking through simple, delicious meals, so home cooks can enjoy their time at home, both in and out of the kitchen. The Chicago-based company was ranked #1 among meal delivery services by Newsweek (2024). Home Chef is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR). Find out more and get cooking at homechef.com. Follow us on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X for updates and inspiration.

About SpongeBob SquarePants

Since its launch July 17, 1999, SpongeBob SquarePants has generated a universe of beloved characters, pop culture catchphrases and memes, theatrical releases, consumer products, a Tony award-winning Broadway musical and a global fan base. SpongeBob SquarePants is one of the most widely distributed properties in Paramount history, seen in more than 180 markets, translated in 30+ languages, and averaging more than 90 million total viewers every quarter.

SpongeBob SquarePants was created by Stephen Hillenburg and produced by Nickelodeon in Burbank, Calif.  The character-driven cartoon chronicles the nautical and sometimes nonsensical adventures of SpongeBob, an incurable optimist and earnest sea sponge, and his undersea friends.

