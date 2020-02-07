How a Beloved Organic Grocery Chain Collapsed

Nathaniel Meyersohn and Alicia Wallace, CNN Business Retail & FoodService February 7, 2020

New York – In 2016, a homegrown grocery chain hit the big time.

Kroger, America’s largest supermarket chain, took a majority stake in Lucky’s Market, a Boulder, Colorado, grocer known for its farmers-market-style stores that aimed to make natural foods more affordable. Lucky’s tagline: “Organic for the 99%.”

The partnership seemed to make sense for both companies: Lucky’s, which had 17 stores dotting college towns from Colorado into the Midwest, would receive a cash infusion to help it expand. Kroger would get an inside look at a trendy grocer to firm up its position in natural and organic foods and to woo new shoppers.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: CNN

