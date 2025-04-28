How a Sleepy Coastal California City Became a Restaurant Powerhouse

It’s all thanks to a duo who are reshaping the dining scene



One of the best things about living in Los Angeles is that a great escape is just a short drive away: We have Palm Springs and the desert to the east, Santa Barbara and the Santa Ynez Valley up north and San Diego just a couple of hours south.

One quiet coastal city in San Diego’s North County, though, could be the next big Southern California getaway. In recent years, Carlsbad has transformed into one of the newest dining destinations for Angelenos, thanks in no small part to the partnership between proprietor John Resnick and chef Eric Bost.

To back up a bit: Carlsbad, which has a population of just over 113,000 people, has long been a resort city. The discovery of a mineral-rich spring akin to the spa waters of Europe in the late 1800s prompted the building of the luxe Carlsbad Hotel and turned the coastal area into a health and wellness destination. Hotels like the Mineral Springs and Royal Palms sprung up in ensuing decades.

To read more, please visit SFGATE.