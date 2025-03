Food inflation has been a headache for major grocers but an opportunity for a once obscure discount grocer with a quirky culture.



The fastest-growing grocery chain in the U.S. (by store count and foot traffic) is probably not the one you think it is.

It might be one you’ve barely noticed or never visited. Its e-commerce capability is practically non-existent by comparison to its competition.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Forbes.