How Fast-Food Apps Took Over the Drive-Thru

Every major fast-food chain, it seems, now has its own app promising deals, discounts, and a better diner experience overall. But what’s the cost of convenience?

When you pull up to the speaker box in the drive-thru at chains like Wendy’s, McDonald’s, and Taco Bell, the first question you will likely hear is a distinctly modern one: “Will you be using our mobile app today?” If you respond yes to the friendly cashier, you’re asked to provide a code or other signifier, like your name, to help the worker identify your order. By the time you receive your steaming bag of burgers and fries, it’s possible that you haven’t actually spoken to any of the humans involved in preparing or serving the meal you’re about to consume.

Mobile apps have boomed in popularity over the past five years, with tens of millions of downloads. At this point, seemingly every major chain — including Chick-fil-A, Taco Bell, Wendy’s, Chipotle, Burger King, Dunkin’, Starbucks, and Subway — wants you to order from its app. All of them promise a seamless experience to the fast-food customer. Instead of having to scream an order into a speaker as cars honk in the background, you can communicate your preferences for extra pickles and no mustard on your cheeseburger with a few simple taps. There are no language barriers to overcome, no disinterested teenage employees, just an eager-to-please mobile platform that seemingly exists only to make your life a little bit easier. (And arguably, some employees’ lives worse.)

