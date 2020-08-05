How Schools Can Effortlessly Execute Classroom Meal Delivery Programs

With K-12 operators and school nutrition teams facing the challenge of adapting their foodservice models in the wake of COVID-19, Alto-Shaam is to host a free webinar on how classroom meal delivery programs could be the answer with the right systems and solutions in place. As an added bonus, the webinar also counts as one CFSP credit for foodservice professionals working towards the NAFEM certification program.

With cafeteria and banquet dining options not possible in the current climate, classroom delivery options look to be the preferred alternative for schools. Complex logistical factors, however, need to be overcome, such as how to transport food safely and efficiently, not to mention how to deliver food of a consistently high quality. Minimizing production and labor costs are also serious concerns.

Brenden Wright, Regional Sales Manager – South East at Alto-Shaam, says with the right systems and solutions in place, school can execute effective and effortless classroom meal delivery programs: “Multi-functional and mobile equipment is the key to flexible, safe and consistent classroom delivery programs that also reduce operating and labor costs,” he says.

“Operators need more flexible cooking equipment that can support high-volume food production. Multi-functional ovens, such as Alto-Shaam’s Combitherm® combi ovens and Vector® Multi-Cook ovens, allow operators to execute a variety of cooking applications while maximizing food quality and consistency.”

Alto-Shaam Corporate Executive Chef Brett Freifeld also says that although cold-bagged lunches prepared in an assembly line represent a good option for schools, hot meal programs are still possible: “Ventless, mobile cooking and holding equipment can streamline food production and further enable social distancing during mealtimes.

“Alto-Shaam’s Cook & Hold ovens and Heated Holding cabinets, for example, have optional locking casters that allow operators to roll meals into classrooms, minimizing large groups in cafeterias. K-12 operators can also place them in designated food production spaces to support distance between staff during the food production process. With the right equipment systems in place, schools can effortlessly execute a classroom meal delivery program.”

To find out more and discover equipment solutions tailored to modified school meal programs by registering for Alto-Shaam’s upcoming webinar on Wednesday, Aug. 5: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ueE_Wi0uQdSARFYRhOwNVw

About Alto-Shaam, Inc.

Alto-Shaam was born of remarkable innovation that has since advanced the global commercial foodservice industry. Since revolutionizing heated holding in 1968 with Halo Heat® technology, Alto-Shaam has continuously responded to industry needs by pioneering cutting-edge system solutions. Alto-Shaam offers an expanded, award-winning product portfolio, including the revolutionary Vector® Multi-Cook Ovens, Combitherm® Ovens, Cook & Hold Ovens and a variety of heated holding solutions. For more information, visit alto-shaam.com.