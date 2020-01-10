Hundreds to Lose Jobs to Automation, Consolidation of 2 Loblaws Distribution Centers

Nearly 800 employees of grocery distribution centres in Quebec and Ontario will lose their jobs by the end of 2021, when the supermarket giant Loblaws switches to an automated system, the company said Tuesday.

A total of 545 employees of a distribution centre in Laval, Que., and another 230 in Ottawa will be put out of work when those centres are closed, and operations are moved to a new, automated centre in Cornwall, Ont.

Brampton, Ont.-based Loblaw Companies Ltd. said the automated centre will also serve its subsidiary Shoppers Drug Mart, or Pharmaprix, in Ontario and Quebec.

