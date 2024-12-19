HungerRush Gives Restaurants the Ability to Enhance Customer Order Experience

HOUSTON — HungerRush, a leading provider of restaurant technology solutions, announced the launch of Order Notifications. This new feature is designed to improve customer satisfaction and streamline restaurant operations by automating customized order status text updates for delivery and pickup orders.

This feature reduces the influx of customer inquiries regarding the status of their order allowing restaurant staff to focus on critical tasks—leading to smoother operations and more efficient teams. Also, during high-volume periods, restaurants with a rush of pickup orders have reported significant reductions in order errors when using Order Notifications. This results in additional savings while alleviating wait area congestion–reducing stress on staff.

“Order text notifications have been a major game changer for us. Customers love getting real-time updates on the status of their food orders,” said Joel Mills, Co-owner of Piesano’s. “Our pickup orders are served fresher and more efficiently which saves us time, money, and hassle.”

Recognizing that every restaurant is unique, Order Notifications offers customizable messaging. “Every restaurant has its own way of doing business and its unique set of customers. Our goal is to make the order process as seamless as possible for restaurants. That’s why Order Notifications helps to create an operational flow tailored to those individual needs,” said Eran Hollander, Chief Product Officer at HungerRush.

Restaurants that have already implemented Order Notifications are already seeing significant benefits:

Improved Customer Trust and Retention: Timely, clear text updates improve the overall customer experience, building trust and encouraging repeat business.

Customers know when to arrive, which reduces wait area congestion and operators see a significant reduction in order pickup errors. Enhanced Staff Efficiency: Automated updates reduce stress on staff, allowing them to focus on core responsibilities.

“We created Order Notifications to help tackle some of the biggest pain points in restaurant operations,” said Hollander. “By automating and customizing order status notifications, we’re empowering businesses to run seamlessly, reduce mistakes, and keep customers happier than ever.”

Order Notifications integrates seamlessly with HungerRush’s point-of-sale (POS) system, kitchen display system (KDS), and Driver Track technologies, offering easy setup for restaurants seeking to optimize in-store operations.

About HungerRush

HungerRush is a leading provider of integrated restaurant solutions. Our flagship cloud-based POS system makes it easier to delight guests, drive loyalty, and manage restaurants from anywhere. The all-in-one system integrates digital ordering, delivery, customer engagement, restaurant management, and payment processing features. HungerRush designed this flexible software to give restaurant operators of all sizes more insight into their customers, more control over their operations, and more power to grow their business. Visit HungerRush.com to learn more.