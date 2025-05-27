HungerRush Partners with Grubhub to Streamline Restaurant Order Management and Boost Restaurant Efficiency

Houston — HungerRush, a leading provider of integrated restaurant technology solutions, announced the launch of its Grubhub Marketplace integration for the HungerRush POS system. This new integration allows restaurants to seamlessly receive and manage Grubhub orders directly from their HungerRush POS platform, alongside existing integrations with DoorDash and Uber Eats. By centralizing all marketplace orders in one system, HungerRush is simplifying restaurant operations and enhancing operational efficiency.

Previously, restaurants had to rely on third-party, tablet-based solutions or aggregator services to manage Grubhub orders. With HungerRush’s latest integration, restaurant operators can now eliminate the need for additional devices and middleman services. With direct integrations for all major delivery platforms, restaurant teams no longer need to juggle multiple systems, ultimately saving time, reducing unnecessary costs, and minimizing employee frustration.

“The new Grubhub POS integration is a game-changer for us,” said James Ryan, franchise owner of Flippin’ Pizza. “Having all our marketplace orders come through one POS system, including Grubhub, has simplified our processes and improved order accuracy. The integration has helped us streamline our operations, eliminate third-party services, and reduce complexity—allowing us to focus more on what matters: serving our customers.”

Key Benefits of the HungerRush Grubhub Integration:

· Streamlined Operations: Manage orders from Grubhub, DoorDash, and Uber Eats in one unified POS system, eliminating the need for separate tablets and third-party aggregators.

· Improved Efficiency: With everything centralized in one system, restaurant staff can focus on serving customers, not managing multiple systems.

· Real-Time Menu Management: The integration provides real-time updates to inventory and menu availability, reducing order errors and ensuring accurate information across all platforms.

“By integrating Grubhub into our POS system, we are providing operators and owners with a powerful tool to centralize ordering and consolidate technology clutter, while focusing on improving the guest experience,” said Eran Hollander, Chief Product Officer at HungerRush. “Our mission has always been to focus on improving operational woes for restaurant owners and providing a superior guest experience. Through this integration, we can continue focusing on that mission.”

The Grubhub integration is now available to all HungerRush customers, with full functionality.

For more information or to sign up, visit hungerrush.com.

About HungerRush

HungerRush is a leading provider of integrated restaurant technology solutions, serving restaurants of all sizes and cuisines – from small businesses to large multi-location brands. The flagship POS Platform is a comprehensive cloud-based restaurant management system tailored to quick-service, fast-casual restaurants, that seamlessly integrates digital ordering, delivery, customer engagement, kitchen operations, reporting and management processes, marketing, and payment processing. The Menufy All-in-One Online Ordering Platform offers a comprehensive solution that integrates online ordering, search optimization, reputation management, loyalty, marketing, and delivery for restaurants of all sizes and cuisines. HungerRush provides flexible software to empower restaurant operators with a deeper understanding of guests, greater control over operations, and the tools to grow their business. Visit HungerRush.com to learn more.