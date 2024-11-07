Hy-Vee Optimizes Supply Chain Execution and Inventory With Manhattan Solutions

ATLANTA- Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: MANH) announced the results of its successful partnership with Hy-Vee, Inc., an employee-owned grocery retailer with locations in nine Midwestern states. The grocer uses Manhattan’s Warehouse Management System (WMS), Transportation Management System (TMS) and Demand Forecasting and Inventory Optimization (DFIO) to operate a high-performing distribution network that drives business results and customer satisfaction.

Working with Manhattan, Hy-Vee has optimized its entire distribution and transportation network. Manhattan’s solutions have helped the company advance operations, streamline case and pallet interaction and ensure a seamless and expedited flow of product from inbound receipt to outbound delivery. Manhattan’s WMS has allowed Hy-Vee to optimize slotting and overall warehouse efficiency which has led to an improvement in productivity across its three primary warehouses over the past year.

Hy-Vee’s inbound and outbound transportation run on Manhattan’s TMS, ensuring maximum cube utilization on outbound loads, and improved backhaul management. Using Manhattan’s more efficient truck routing, Hy-Vee has been able to plan routes more efficiently for the thousands of miles it covers, leading to an improvement in on-time deliveries. The company also fully leverages the solution’s advanced cross-docking functionality to efficiently transfer goods from inbound to outbound trucks in the warehouse.

Hy-Vee also utilizes Manhattan’s DFIO to better plan and predict future demand. This powerful application played a crucial role in helping the company navigate market uncertainties during the COVID-19 pandemic. Manhattan’s powerful machine learning also helped Hy-Vee to distinguish between regular ongoing product demand and the unusual demand spikes caused by the pandemic, allowing the company to create precise forecasts and make better purchasing decisions.

“Manhattan’s WMS, TMS and DFIO solutions have transformed our supply chain operations, enabling us to meet the evolving demands of our customers,” said Matt Beenblossom, senior vice president of distribution at Hy-Vee. “Manhattan’s end-to-end supply chain solutions have also allowed us to grow significantly while maximizing efficiencies within our existing network.”

“Hy-Vee’s successful deployment of our comprehensive supply chain solutions underscores the power of a unified system,” said Stewart Gantt, executive vice president of Professional Services at Manhattan. “By automating both planning and execution, Hy-Vee has achieved remarkable efficiency gains and improved service levels, setting a new benchmark for supply chain excellence.”

ABOUT HY-VEE

Hy-Vee, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 570 business units across nine Midwestern states with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The supermarket chain is synonymous with quality, variety, convenience, healthy lifestyles, culinary expertise and superior customer service. Hy-Vee was recently named the No. 1 grocery store in America by USA TODAY. The company’s more than 75,000 employees provide “A Helpful Smile in Every Aisle” to customers every day. For additional information, visit www.hy-vee.com.

ABOUT MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES

Manhattan Associates is a global technology leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce. We unite information across the enterprise, converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain execution. Our software, platform technology and unmatched experience help drive both top-line growth and bottom-line profitability for our customers.

Manhattan Associates designs, builds and delivers leading edge cloud and on-premises solutions so that across the store, through your network or from your fulfillment center, you are ready to reap the rewards of the omnichannel marketplace. For more information, please visit www.manh.com.