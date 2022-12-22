Hy-Vee Promotes Top Leaders to Chief Operating Officer and Chief of Staff

At Hy-Vee Inc.’s recent annual stockholders meeting, two key executive company leaders were announced to take on additional responsibilities as Hy-Vee continues to evolve.

Longtime Hy-Vee executive Kevin Sherlock will serve as chief operating officer, spearheading Hy-Vee’s retail grocery operations. Sherlock’s Hy-Vee career began in 1986 as a part-time courtesy clerk at the North Dodge Street Hy-Vee in Iowa City. After working in several markets, he was named Assistant Director at the Agency Street Hy-Vee in Burlington, Iowa. He was given his first store director assignment in 1999 in Canton, Illinois. He then went on to lead stores in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City before being named assistant vice president, operations, for Hy-Vee’s western district in 2014. The next year, he was promoted to vice president, business development. He was promoted again in 2016 to senior vice president, merchandising/business development, and in 2017 he was promoted to executive vice president, southeast region. In 2018, he was named executive vice president, merchandising/advertising, before moving to PDI in early 2019 as executive vice president, PDI, commissaries. Later that year, Kevin transitioned back into operations as executive vice president, east region. In 2020, he added non-foods to his responsibilities and, later that year, he was named executive vice president, chief retail officer. In June 2022, Kevin was named executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, before officially being named chief operating officer earlier this year.

Georgia Van Gundy was promoted to chief of staff, in addition to executive vice president and chief customer officer. Van Gundy will also serve as the chief administrative officer for the company, which includes oversight of human resources, government relations, community relations, communications, customer care, DEI initiatives, risk management, training and education, and food safety. Van Gundy joined the Hy-Vee leadership team in 2019 as senior vice president, administration, industry & government relations. She was promoted to senior vice president, chief administrative officer in June 2020. Van Gundy was promoted to executive vice president, chief customer/talent officer in September 2020, and shortly after named executive vice president, chief administrative officer, chief customer officer. Prior to Hy-Vee, she served as executive director of the Iowa Business Council (IBC), an organization made up of CEOs and top executives from the 23 largest employers in Iowa. Prior to her role at the IBC, she led global strategies for a Fortune 250 company and worked in the retail industry in various capacities for nearly 10 years. Van Gundy also has experience in government relations, finance and economic development.

