Hy-Vee RedMedia Partners with Instacart to Further Retail Media Capabilities

Leading Midwest grocer taps Instacart’s Carrot Ads solution to expand retail media advertising

SAN FRANCISCO AND WEST DES MOINES – Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, and Hy-Vee, Inc., an employee-owned supermarket chain operating more than 570 business units across nine Midwestern states, announced that Hy-Vee RedMedia will enhance its advertising capabilities by utilizing Instacart Carrot Ads, creating a more personalized experience across Hy-Vee.com.

Instacart’s Carrot Ads solution will deliver advertiser demand from more than 7,000 brands, helping Hy-Vee create even more relevant experiences that drive personalized recommendations and product discovery for their customers. The new integration will give Hy-Vee RedMedia access to Instacart’s ad technology, and extensive CPG advertising ecosystem. Advertisers will soon be able to seamlessly extend their Instacart campaigns to Hy-Vee’s e-commerce platform through expanded ad inventory.

“As an innovator in the retail media space, Hy-Vee has largely been ahead of the curve in its commitment to building and growing its retail media capabilities,” said Alice Luong, Senior Director of E-commerce & Retail Media at Instacart. “We’re creating an even more attractive offering for advertisers to easily stay connected with customers wherever they choose to shop among Instacart’s growing network of retail sites powered by Carrot Ads, which will now include one of the Midwest’s largest grocers. This will also simultaneously improve the customer shopping experience through ad tech capabilities that drive ad personalization and make product discovery easier.”

“Retail media is a critical driver of the grocery ecosystem, and since launching Hy-Vee RedMedia, we’ve been committed to strengthening our capabilities in this area,” said Kathryn Mazza, president of Hy-Vee RedMedia and chief marketing officer of Hy-Vee, Inc. “Our partnership with Instacart through their Carrot Ads solution exemplifies how we’re continuing to enhance our offerings by expanding the value we bring to advertisers.”

Carrot Ads extends Instacart’s ad technology to support retail partners in growing their own retail media networks on their owned websites and apps. Today, more than 220 retailer banners utilize Carrot Ads to power their retail media business and offer ads on their e-commerce site.

Hy-Vee and Instacart first partnered in 2018 when they introduced same-day delivery to Hy-Vee customers for the first time through the Instacart App. In 2023, Hy-Vee and Instacart expanded its omnichannel partnership by adding Instacart’s Fulfillment Services, integrating Instacart’s fulfillment capabilities for same-day delivery into its owned and operated websites and apps. The partnership further expanded in 2024 with the addition of pickup services.

Carrot Ads capabilities on Hy-Vee RedMedia will be available to advertisers later this year.

For more information about Carrot Ads, visit www.instacart.com/company/retailer-platform/carrot-ads.

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,800 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 100,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company, and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.

About Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 570 business units across nine Midwestern states with sales of more than $13 billion annually. The supermarket chain is synonymous with quality, variety, convenience, healthy lifestyles, culinary expertise and superior customer service. Hy-Vee was recently named the No. 1 grocery store in America by USA TODAY. The company’s more than 75,000 employees provide “A Helpful Smile in Every Aisle” to customers every day. For additional information, visit www.hy-vee.com.