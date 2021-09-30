Hy-Vee Safeguards Customers and Ensures Elite Food Safety Performance by Deploying ComplianceMate at Hundreds of Locations

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Hy-Vee, an employee-owned grocer that operates more than 240 retail stores in eight states, has partnered with CM Systems LLC to deploy the ComplianceMate food safety system across its entire portfolio of brands. The system is now being used in all its in-store kitchens, including its Italian, Asian, Hickory House, Market Grill, Meat, Seafood, Deli, and Bakery areas.

“Through our partnership with ComplianceMate, we are ensuring our customers the best experience, the highest quality food, and the safest food prep,” says Chuck Seaman, Vice President of Food Protection and Compliance at Hy-Vee. “We are proud to partner with a company that shares our dedication to innovation and superior customer service.”

The award-winning ComplianceMate system uses a highly customizable food safety management software that automatically tracks key indicators of food safety risk. As the system generates data, it can alert any level of management – from store level to corporate offices – of potentially unsafe food before the food is served to the public.

“We’ve already seen terrific engagement from our stores,” says Ellen Ciarimboli, Director of Food Protection at Hy-Vee. “It’s getting employees even more involved than they already were.”

ComplianceMate also facilitates above-unit auditing for Hy-Vee and its third-party auditing group. Auditors now utilize the ComplianceMate system to gather and preview food safety data prior to entering stores. This data allows them to be more prepared with a proactive plan of action based on data gathered and analyzed in advance, so they can complete their quality and food safety reviews faster.

Hy-Vee chose ComplianceMate for its ability to create almost any type of configurable checklists for any regulatory or brand-specific compliance benchmarks that could be alarmed with smart notifications. That way, the system can proactively draw attention to potential issues long before they become actual problems.

In turn, this functionality offers Hy-Vee leaders greater real-time visibility into each store’s food safety performance. “Seeing that data come in enables us to see what departments in specific stores are performing well or need support,” says Ciarimboli.

“ComplianceMate protects brands and their customers, but in the process, it also delivers enhanced operational effectiveness through analytics, dashboards, etc.,” says Steve Getraer, President of CM Systems. “We empower teams to achieve elite food safety performance with even less labor, ultimately improving service to Hy-Vee’s own customers.”

About Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee, Inc. is an employee-owned corporation operating more than 280 retail stores across eight Midwestern states with sales of $11 billion annually. The supermarket chain is synonymous with quality, variety, convenience, healthy lifestyles, culinary expertise, and superior customer service. Hy-Vee ranks in the Top 10 Most Trusted Brands and has been named one of America’s Top 5 favorite grocery stores. The company’s more than 86,000 employees provide “A Helpful Smile in Every Aisle” to customers every day. For additional information, visit www.hy-vee.com.