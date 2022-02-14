Hy-Vee Sells 6 MN Locations in Leaseback Deals Totaling More than $88M

Hy-Vee Inc. has sold six of its Minnesota properties in leaseback deals that total more than $88 million.

Oak Brook, Illinois-based The Inland Real Estate Group of Cos. Inc. bought the locations in January from the West Des Moines-based grocery chain, according to public filings with the Minnesota Department of Revenue.

Mark Cosenza, senior vice president of Inland Real Estate Acquisitions, confirmed in an email that Inland acquired a total of six Hy-Vees in the state. Information about five of the properties is publicly available, but details on the sixth property was not yet public as of Tuesday.

