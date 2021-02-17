Hy-Vee Wins Healthiest State Workplace Award

Hy-Vee, Inc. was announced the winner of the 2021 Healthiest State Large Workplace Award in a virtual ceremony this week. The award recognizes Hy-Vee for efforts to improve the physical, social and emotional well-being of its employees.

“We are proud to recognize Hy-Vee with this award,” said Jami Haberl, executive director of the Healthiest State Initiative. “Hy-Vee achieves their high level of workplace wellness through corporate programming, incentives and amenities to engage employees.”

Some noteworthy accomplishments at Hy-Vee, a chain of Midwestern supermarkets headquartered in Iowa, include:

Providing fresh, high-quality produce offerings at the on-site cafeteria plus opportunities for free fruit or healthy snacks through workplace wellness committee events

Healthy Lifestyles Program, where employees are able to track their progress against specific wellness activities and challenges throughout the year

Committing more than $1 million in food and supplies to support food banks to help off-set the increased food insecurity caused by COVID-19

Hy-Vee received $1,000 to continue their workplace wellness efforts. For a full list of 2021 Healthiest State Annual Award winners, visit IowaHealthiestState.com/Awards.

The Healthiest State Annual Awards were sponsored by Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Nemours and HealthPartners UnityPoint Health.

The Healthiest State Initiative is a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization driven by the goal to make Iowa the healthiest state in the nation. By engaging worksites, communities, schools, retail food, organizations, institutions and individuals, we can inspire Iowans and their communities to improve their health and happiness, and ultimately achieve our goal. For more information, visit www.iowahealthieststate.com.