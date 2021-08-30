IFDA Issues Important Announcement Regarding the 2021 Conference

IFDA Retail & FoodService August 30, 2021

After a thorough and thoughtful discussion with the IFDA Board of Directors, we have made the difficult decision to not move forward with the Distribution Solutions Conference (DSC), scheduled for September 12-14 in Fort Worth, Texas.

After nearly 18 months of constant disruption, the foodservice distribution industry was looking forward to meeting face to face. While this is disappointing, circumstances have changed over the past few weeks with the Delta variant creating a renewed spike in illnesses. 
 
The IFDA Board felt strongly that given the current stress on the industry’s transportation and operations professionals, an event that couldn’t safely bring the industry’s most important asset together – our people – was no longer prudent. 
 
​As IFDA begins to shift focus by moving this year’s timely DSC content to a convenient online format, we’ll communicate updates regarding next steps. Registered attendees and exhibitors should check their inboxes in the coming days for additional information regarding:

  • Virtual educational opportunities (Date TBD)
  • Attendee registration refund details
  • Updated plans to recognize and celebrate our Hall of Fame Drivers

We would like to express our thanks and gratitude to our registered guests, exhibitors, and sponsors for their continued support and understanding.
 
Questions? Please email events@ifdaonline.org.

