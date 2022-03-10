IFMA Announces 2022 IFMA Silver Plate Award Winners

CHICAGO — The International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) is proud to announce the 68th class of IFMA Silver Plate Award winners. This year’s Silver Plate recipients represent seven foodservice categories and were announced at IFMA’s 2022 Chain Operators EXchange (COEX) in Austin, TX.

Since 1954, IFMA has recognized the extraordinary achievements and innovations of operator icons across all segments of the foodservice industry. Each year, a distinguished jury of trade press editors and previous award winners weighs the merits of hundreds of candidates before selecting the executives who are honored with the IFMA Silver Plate Award. From among them, one is chosen by secret ballot to receive the industry’s most coveted recognition—the IFMA Gold Plate. This year, IFMA will honor the winners at the 68th Annual Gold & Silver Plate Awards Gala taking place in Chicago, May 21, 2022.

“For 68 years the IFMA Gold & Silver Plate Awards have recognized the incredible achievements of individuals that have shaped and transformed our industry,” said IFMA President and CEO, Phil Kafarakis. “We look forward to inducting seven new icons into the esteemed Gold & Silver Plate Society of winners and bringing the industry together for an unforgettable in-person celebration this May.”

The 2022 IFMA Silver Plate Winners:

Independent Restaurant / Multi-Concept:

Sammy Gianopoulos, Co-Owner & Executive Chef | Crisp Hospitality Group

Nominated by Ecolab



Sammy Gianopoulos, Co-Owner & Executive Chef | Crisp Hospitality Group Nominated by Ecolab Chain Full Service:

Lance Trenary, President & CEO | Golden Corral

Nominated by Ecolab and Nestlé Professional



Lance Trenary, President & CEO | Golden Corral Nominated by Ecolab and Nestlé Professional Chain Limited Service:

Frances Allen, President & CEO | Checkers & Rally’s Drive-In Restaurants

Nominated by Coca-Cola



Frances Allen, President & CEO | Checkers & Rally’s Drive-In Restaurants Nominated by Coca-Cola Healthcare:

Cheryl Shimmin, Executive Director of Culinary and Nutrition Care | Kettering Health

Nominated by PepsiCo



Cheryl Shimmin, Executive Director of Culinary and Nutrition Care | Kettering Health Nominated by PepsiCo Elementary & Secondary Schools:

Alyssia L. Wright, Ed.S., Executive Director School Nutrition | Fulton County Schools

Nominated by General Mills



Alyssia L. Wright, Ed.S., Executive Director School Nutrition | Fulton County Schools Nominated by General Mills Colleges & Universities:

Andre Mallie, Assistant Vice President| University of San Diego

Nominated by Sysco



Andre Mallie, Assistant Vice President| University of San Diego Nominated by Sysco Business & Industry/Foodservice Management:

Paco Rodriguez & Tina Rodriguez, Founders | SAGE Dining Services

Nominated by Wayne Farms

IFMA’s 68th Annual Gold & Silver Plate Awards Gala will take place on Saturday night, May 21 at the historic Chicago Cultural Center. The gala is open to the industry and will bring together past Gold and Silver Plate winners and esteemed individuals from across foodservice to honor and celebrate the 2022 IFMA Silver Plate class. The winner of the industry’s most prestigious award will be revealed from among the 2022 recipients—the coveted IFMA Gold Plate.

Click here for more information on the event and to reserve your table.

About International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA)

As an established trade association serving foodservice manufacturers for 70 years, the International Foodservice Manufacturers Association (IFMA) works to improve industry practices and relationships while equipping every foodservice manufacturer with the tools to navigate their future with confidence. By providing insights, developing best practices and fostering connectivity through events, IFMA enlightens members and motivates change that leads to the betterment for the individual member organization and the industry at large. For more information, visit IFMAworld.com.