IFPA Announces Winners of 2024 Produce Excellence In Foodservice Awards; Sponsored By Freshedge

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – The International Fresh Produce Association announced the names of the winners of the 2024 Produce Excellence in Foodservice Awards. Sponsored by FreshEdge, this prestigious awards program honors chefs and foodservice operators across the country for their produce innovation, creativity, and all-around excellence in the use of fresh produce in the culinary arts. Along with global exposure, the winners also receive a trip to IFPA’s Foodservice Conference in Monterey, California on July 25-26 where they will be honored on stage.

These nine leading chefs and foodservice professionals were nominated by their peers and then evaluated by an expert panel of produce industry judges based on a certain set of criteria. By shining a spotlight on fresh produce through menu creativity and concept development and their ability to incorporate produce into culinary trends, each of these honorees has been instrumental in the increase of produce consumption in their communities.

“We are proud of our continued commitment to this exceptional program that honors the best of the best in foodservice who are elevating fresh produce to the forefront of their menus,” said Steve Grinstead, CEO of FreshEdge.

“Fresh produce remains a key driver of success for the foodservice, retail, and culinary industries with chefs and foodservice professionals playing an essential role in encouraging consumers to explore new produce items,” said Greg Corsaro, President of FreshEdge. “We are proud to recognize another great group of pioneers.”

The 9 winners of the 2024 Produce Excellence in Foodservice Awards are:

Business and Industry : EJ Jimenez, Executive Chef/Chef Instructor, Rancho Cielo Youth Campus

: EJ Jimenez, Executive Chef/Chef Instructor, Rancho Cielo Youth Campus Casual and Family Dining Restaurants: Grace Goudie, Executive Chef, Scratch Board Kitchen

Grace Goudie, Executive Chef, Scratch Board Kitchen Colleges and Universities : Jonathan Guitierrez Santiago, Executive Sous Chef, University of California Merced/Yablokoff Wallace Dining Center

: Jonathan Guitierrez Santiago, Executive Sous Chef, University of California Merced/Yablokoff Wallace Dining Center Fine Dining Restaurants: David Ruiz, Executive Chef, Scalo Restaurant

David Ruiz, Executive Chef, Scalo Restaurant Hospitals and Healthcare: Roel Mesta, Executive Chef, The Village at Germantown

Roel Mesta, Executive Chef, The Village at Germantown Hotel and Resort: Manfred Lassahn, Executive Chef, Hyatt Regency Hotels — Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa

Manfred Lassahn, Executive Chef, Hyatt Regency Hotels — Hyatt Regency Huntington Beach Resort and Spa K-12 Foodservice: Julie Raway, Registered Dietitian, Broome-Tioga Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES)

Julie Raway, Registered Dietitian, Broome-Tioga Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) Supermarket and Retail Operators: Dorene Mills, Hannaford chef, Hannaford Supermarkets

Dorene Mills, Hannaford chef, Hannaford Supermarkets Quick-Serve Restaurants: Chris Mayo, Development Manager, Wildflower

More information on the Produce Excellence in Foodservice Awards program can be found here on IFPA’s website.

