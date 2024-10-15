IFT Launches Fundamentals of Food Science Course to Enhance the Knowledge and Skillset of R&D and Manufacturing Professionals 

CHICAGO – The Institute of Food Technologists (IFT), a nonprofit scientific organization committed to advancing the science of food and its application across the global food system, has launched a “Fundamentals of Food Science Course” aimed to help scientists, engineers, researchers, and entrepreneurs transitioning into the food industry; new professionals seeking a comprehensive foundation in food science; as well as professionals in the food sector looking to broaden their knowledge and skills.

Designed for the busy professional, the course will help food and beverage manufacturers identify and apply food chemistry, microbiology, and engineering concepts to solve real-world problems in food safety and quality. They will also develop an understanding of the regulatory environment affecting food products, ensuring compliance and safety. Course participants will also be able to employ sensory evaluation techniques to guide product development and meet consumer expectations while also navigating the complexities of food packaging, allergens, and safety to innovate and improve food products.

The course includes expert-led videos from renowned subject matter experts sharing their insights and experiences; short-format, interactive modules designed for learning on-the-go; as well as practical examples and real-world case studies relevant to food product development and manufacturing.

“Fundamental and applied science has the potential to transform our food system,” said IFT Chief Science and Technology Officer Bryan Hitchcock. “Not only is this course valuable for individuals seeking to strengthen themselves as food industry professionals, but it is a smart investment for organizations seeking to create a stronger workforce that’s better equipped to handle today’s evolving food challenges.”

Organizations can license the course for their teams as well as other expert-led online courses that offer practical, professional training that accelerates innovation with less of a time and financial commitment. Other courses include Product Development Bootcamp, Enterprise Traceability Education Suite, Fundamentals of Sensory Science, Introduction to Dairy Science, and Demystifying Traceability. For a cost estimate and more information on each course, click here.

To learn more or to enroll in the “Fundamentals of Food Science Course,” click here.

About Institute of Food Technologists

The Institute of Food Technologists (IFT) is a global organization of over 11,000 individual members from more than 90 countries committed to advancing the science of food. Since 1939, IFT has brought together the brightest minds in food science, technology and related professions from academia, government, and industry to solve the world’s greatest food challenges. IFT works to ensure that its members have the resources they need to learn, grow, and innovate to advance the science of food as the population and the world evolve. IFT believes that science and innovation is essential to ensuring a global food supply that is sustainable, safe, nutritious, and accessible to all. For more information, please visit ift.org.