Ike Kraemer Joins Krasdale Foods as General Manager

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Krasdale Foods, a 112-year-old, family-owned business providing grocery distribution, merchandising, and marketing to independent grocery store owners, has announced that it has hired Ike Kraemer to serve as general manager of the company’s Bronx warehouse, responsible for all operations.

Kraemer joined the company on March 2, two weeks prior to the lockdown, just as grocery stores began experiencing a strain in the supply chain. Despite the unusual circumstances, Kraemer immediately put a process in place to manage pandemic-related issues.

“Ike has been a tremendous asset in helping us navigate one of the most difficult situations our industry has ever faced,” said Krasdale President and Chief Operating Officer Gus Lebiak. “We’re grateful to Ike for his leadership and steady hand and look forward to watching him continue to grow with the team, hopefully under less trying circumstances.”

Formerly General Manager at C&S Wholesale Grocers in its Davidson Specialty Food division, Kraemer has worked in the grocery industry for nearly 40 years, having started his career as a warehouse worker. At Krasdale, he manages a team of seven.

“Though I joined Krasdale less than a year ago, I feel like I’ve gained years’ worth of knowledge,” Kraemer said. “Under normal circumstances, it would have taken me six months to recognize things that I saw in three weeks. When you’re under pressure, you can get to the root of things so much better.”

For more information about Krasdale, please contact Erin Mandzik at 862-246-9911 or [email protected].

About Krasdale

Krasdale is an independent, family-owned grocery distribution, merchandising, and marketing services company. For 112 years, Krasdale has supplied independent food markets with all the tools they need to succeed, helping to build and sustain multiple generations of successful enterprises. With its base of operations in New York, Krasdale has spread throughout the Northeast and Florida with store banners that include: C-Town, Bravo, Aim, Market Fresh, Shop Smart Food Markets and Stop 1 Food Mart.