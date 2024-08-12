Imperial Dade Acquires City Maintenance Supply Adds Density in Florida

Transaction Represents 90th Acquisition for Leading Distributor of Foodservice Packaging and Janitorial Sanitation Products

JERSEY CITY, N.J. & POMPANO BEACH, Fla. — Imperial Dade, a leading North American distributor of foodservice packaging supplies, industrial products, and janitorial supplies, announced the acquisition of City Maintenance Supply (“City” or the “Company”). The transaction represents the 90th acquisition for Imperial Dade under the leadership of Robert and Jason Tillis, Chairman and CEO of Imperial Dade, respectively. Financial terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.

Owned and operated by Chuck Neeld, City is a premier distributor of janitorial and industrial products in South Florida. The Company’s two locations in Pompano Beach and Ft. Meyers, respectively, service its loyal and diverse customer base throughout Florida. The Company commands an exceptional reputation in the market and operates with the same hyper focus on customer service as it had when it was founded. By leveraging Imperial Dade’s market leading platform, City’s customers can expect the same exceptional customized service coupled with an even diversified offering of products and solutions.

“We are delighted to welcome Chuck and the City team to the Imperial Dade family,” said Robert Tillis. “Imperial Dade looks forward to building upon their already established success and continuing to find ways to better serve our customers and vendor partners,” said Jason Tillis.

“The City family is excited to join a platform that is aligned with us in our approach to customer service. Imperial Dade’s breadth of products and services make them the perfect partner,” said Chuck Neeld, President and Owner of City Maintenance Supply.

About Imperial Dade

Founded in 1935, Imperial Dade serves more than 120,000 customers across North America. Since Chairman Robert Tillis and CEO Jason Tillis assumed their roles in 2007, the company has grown both organically and through acquisitions to become a leader in the foodservice, packaging, and janitorial supplies industry. For additional information, please visit www.imperialdade.com.