Imperial Dade Opens New Logistics Hub in the St. Louis Area

HAZELWOOD, Mo.–Imperial Dade, a leading independently owned and operated distributor of food service packaging and janitorial supplies, opened a new state-of-the-art logistics hub in Hazelwood, MO. This facility brings over 400,000 square feet of warehouse space with 40-foot clear height ceilings into the fold.

“This gives us the opportunity to consolidate six existing locations into one efficient building, providing an unmatched ability to service customers, lower costs, and future-proof growth,” shared Zach Plevritis, CIO, and Mary Mozejko, SVP of Strategy.

Imperial Dade is also on track to add over 200,000 square feet next year in the Kansas City, firmly planting a flag in these two developing metropolitan areas to better serve customers in the Midwest.

About Imperial Dade

Founded in 1935, Imperial Dade serves more than 90,000 customers across North America. Since Chairman Robert Tillis and CEO Jason Tillis assumed their roles in 2007, the company has grown both organically and through acquisitions to become a leader in the food service packaging and janitorial supplies industry. For additional information, please visit www.imperialdade.com.