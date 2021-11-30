Independent Community Grocer Participates in White House Roundtable on Supply Chain Challenges

Washington, D.C. – Today, Carlos Castro, owner of Woodbridge, Va.-based Todos Supermarket, joined other major retailers at the White House for a roundtable discussion with President Biden on America’s supply chain challenges. Castro, a member of the National Grocers Association (NGA) Board of Directors, represented the more than 21,000 independent community grocers across the country.

In the discussion, Castro emphasized the resilience and flexibility of the independent grocer and the competitive challenges that independents face while procuring high-demand products in short supply.

“I was honored to represent Todos and America’s independent community grocers during today’s White House roundtable discussion on supply chain challenges,” said Carlos Castro, owner Todos Supermarket. “Although independents are resilient and our customers can rely on us during the holidays, independent grocers unfortunately continue to face competitive disadvantages when sourcing products in short supply. We appreciate the President’s leadership in helping to address the major issues facing retailers and consumers.”

“Independent supermarkets, such as Todos Supermarket, serve as the cornerstone of their communities in both the products and services they provide, as well as the jobs and local economic benefits they create,” said NGA President & CEO Greg Ferrara. “The pandemic and sustained supply chain challenges have underscored the important role independent grocers play in America’s communities and the innovative ways in which they navigate difficult times to better serve their customers.”

Todos Supermarket, a 4-store Hispanic grocery chain from Woodbridge, Virginia, was founded in 1990 to fulfill the needs of the area’s growing Hispanic community.

Earlier this month, NGA President and CEO Greg Ferrara testified before the full House Agriculture Committee on how supply chain challenges, including the labor shortage and anti-competitive tactics by power buyers in the grocery marketplace, have impacted independent grocers and the communities they serve. To view Ferrara’s testimony, click here.