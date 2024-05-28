Independent Grocer Testifies Before Congress on Protecting SNAP Choice

Washington, D.C. – Michael Gay, owner and single-store operator of Food Fresh in rural Evans County, Ga., testified before Congress, warning that limiting SNAP choice would undermine the program’s effectiveness, create confusion for participants, and impose a costly bureaucratic burden on small businesses nationwide.

“Restricting eligible items to those approved by the USDA will quickly drive up food costs and strangle the program with needless red tape,” Gay testified.

“With SNAP Choice, every American — regardless of their financial situation — can continue to feed themselves and their families in the way that works best for them,” Gay said.

In February, nearly 2,500 grocers signed a letter to Congress opposing SNAP restrictions, including piloting this policy. “We believe a SNAP restriction pilot would be just as harmful as a nationwide policy and we strongly urge the committee to oppose any policy leading to the restriction of SNAP purchases. One of the many reasons this program is successful is the ease of processing SNAP transactions for retailers and beneficiaries who can make their own decisions on which food items to purchase for their household.” Gay said.

“Restricting the choices of SNAP customers to items approved by the USDA will increase program implementation costs for the government and discourage business participation in the program. The government will need to categorize more than 600,000 products and thousands more each year to create and maintain a food code to determine what foods can be purchased with SNAP.” Gay said.

Click here to read Gay’s full testimony.

