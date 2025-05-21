Independent Grocers Unite in Washington, D.C. to Advocate for Fair Competition at 2025 NGA Fly-In

Washington, D.C. – The National Grocers Association (NGA), the leading trade association representing independent supermarket operators, kicked off its highly anticipated annual Fly-In for Fair Competition, bringing industry leaders to the nation’s capital to advocate for a level playing field in the grocery sector.

“The Fly-In for Fair Competition is a powerful opportunity for independent grocers to make their voices heard where it matters most—on Capitol Hill,” said Greg Ferrara, NGA president and CEO. “Through direct engagement with policymakers, our members are championing a more level playing field—one that supports Main Street businesses and strengthens the local communities they serve every day.”

The event began on Tuesday with a session titled “Feeding the Nation: USDA Perspectives on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP),” which featured Jennifer Tiller, Chief of Staff to the Deputy Secretary and Senior Advisor to the Secretary for Food, Nutrition and Consumer Services at the US Department of Agriculture. The session centered around the department’s recent approval of a SNAP restriction waiver, Make America Healthy Again (MAHA), and EBT skimming.

“SNAP fuels local economies and sustains hundreds of thousands of American jobs,” said Stephanie Johnson, RDN, NGA’s group vice president of government relations. “Independent grocers see the real-world impact of this efficient program every day, particularly in rural and low-income areas where a grocery store is often the backbone of the community. We look forward to using what we learned today to educate Congress about how their policies impact independent grocers and the customers they serve.”

After the opening discussion, attendees participated in an informative session led by Johnson and NGA’s chief government relations officer & Counsel Chris Jones, focused on equipping members with effective strategies for communicating their policy priorities to Members of Congress. Jen Daulby, CEO of the Congressional Management Foundation, also helped lead the discussion, providing expert guidance on building meaningful relationships with lawmakers and further enhancing this important part of the event.

Attendees also received an exclusive look at the latest data shaping the independent grocery sector during an informative session led by Robert Graybill, President of FMS Solutions. Graybill presented key findings from the 2024 FMS/NGA Independent Grocers Financial Study, highlighting critical financial benchmarks for the industry. The session included an in-depth analysis of Q1 2025 performance data, covering trends in sales, gross margins, labor costs, and shrink. Participants gained valuable insights into the operational realities facing independent grocers, along with best practices from top-performing retailers. The full report will be available to the public later this year.

At a pivotal time for federal antitrust policy, FTC Chair Andrew Ferguson joined NGA members later in the day for an exclusive fireside chat to share his vision for the agency’s future.

“We thank Chair Ferguson for taking the time today to speak with independent grocers about the FTC’s approach to antitrust enforcement,” said NGA’s Jones. “His remarks highlighted the importance of fair competition and the role of federal agencies like the FTC in leveling the playing field for community grocers. NGA members were excited to share their stories about how further antitrust enforcement can help address the market abuse by power buyers and mega chains that continues to harm independent grocers and their customers.”

The first day concluded with a compelling keynote address from Kellyanne Conway, political strategist, best-selling author, and former Senior Counselor to President Trump. Conway captivated attendees with her insights on policy, advocacy, and the vital role of grassroots engagement in shaping the future of the independent grocery industry.

About 130 independent grocers will head to Capitol Hill to conduct over 175 high-stakes meetings with policymakers. These discussions will focus on the urgent need for robust antitrust enforcement, preserving sufficient SNAP, and the critical reform of credit card swipe fees to alleviate financial burdens on small businesses.

“Independent grocers are heading to Capitol Hill with a clear and urgent message,” said NGA’s Jones. “Independent grocers are on the front lines of their communities, and they need policies that foster fair competition, expand food access, and ease the financial strain of excessive swipe fees. These meetings are a vital opportunity to ensure lawmakers understand what’s at stake for Main Street businesses across the country.”

About NGA

NGA is the national trade association representing the retail and wholesale community grocers that comprise the independent sector of the food distribution industry. An independent retailer is a privately owned or controlled food retail company operating a variety of formats. The independent grocery sector is accountable for about 1.2 percent of the nation’s overall economy and is responsible for generating more than $250 billion in sales, 1.1 million jobs, $39 billion in wages and $36 billion in taxes. NGA members include retail and wholesale grocers located in every congressional district across the country, as well as state grocers’ associations, manufacturers and service suppliers. For more information about NGA, visit www.nationalgrocers.org.