Independent Natural Food Retailers Association (INFRA) Partners with Denali to Bring Food Waste Recycling to Natural and Organic Grocers

RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. – INFRA (Independent Natural Food Retailers Association) is proud to partner with organic recycling company Denali to help INFRA’s purchasing cooperative of nearly 360 natural food and wellness retailers collect and recycle surplus food.

According to ReFED, in 2023, the U.S. generated about 91.2 million tons of surplus food with nearly 50% going to landfill, incineration and down the drain. Of this 91.2 million tons, about 4.45 million is attributed to retail, with about 30% of retail waste going to landfill. As food in landfills decomposes, it emits greenhouse gas and contributes to ongoing climate issues.

As the leading provider of innovative recycling and organic waste diversion programs for grocery stores of all sizes, Denali unlocks the value of unused organic materials, transforming it into compost, natural fertilizer, and animal feed.

“Making a positive impact on the environment is important to our members, who pride themselves on being a valuable resource in the communities they serve,” said Rachel Comeaux, INFRA’s business programs manager. “Denali is the perfect partner to help our members with operational efficiencies while achieving their sustainability goals.”

Denali leverages its innovative de-packaging technology to quickly and easily separate packaging from all types of food and beverages, making the unconsumed food recycling process more efficient for grocery retailers who do this manually.

“We’re proud to work with INFRA and bring its members exceptional service and solutions to help fuel the circular economy,” said Eric Speiser, Denali’s chief revenue officer.

In 2023, Denali recycled 14 billion pounds of organic waste and byproducts. Denali works with thousands of grocery stores, food manufacturers, distribution centers, hotels, stadiums, universities, and cafeterias across 48 states and Puerto Rico.

About Denali

Denali is the leading and largest organic recycling company on a mission to replenish the Earth by repurposing waste. Our work is essential to keeping water clean, reducing the need for new landfill capacity, building soil fertility, helping farmers be more resilient, and reducing society’s reliance on fossil fuels. Our services and products touch thousands of acres, hundreds of locales, millions of tons of material, and nearly every person who purchases and consumes food in the U.S.

About INFRA

INFRA is a cooperative of independent natural food and wellness retailers serving hundreds of communities across the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. INFRA offers independent natural food retailers the purchasing power, operational excellence, and peer support they need to thrive in today’s competitive grocery landscape. By making day-to-day operations easier, we empower retailers to focus on what really matters – making healthy, sustainable foods accessible to all.