Indiana-Based Raydia Food Group Acquires B & B Foods Distributors, Inc.

SOUTH BEND, Ind.— Indiana’s largest independent foodservice distribution company – Raydia Food Group, formerly Stanz-Troyer Holdings, LLC – announced that it has acquired Terre Haute, Indiana-based B & B Foods Distributors, Inc.

B & B Foods, a second-generation, family-owned company, is a full-line food distributor, restaurant equipment supplier and wholesale grocery store. The company currently enjoys $33 million in sales and has 60 employees. B & B Foods owner Scott Isles will continue to serve as president of B & B Foods, reporting to Raydia Food Group CEO Moe Alkemade.

“My family and our B & B Foods managers and employees could not be happier to join the Raydia Food Group platform,” says Isles. “We’ve seen how Raydia is dedicated to preserving our family’s legacy, while providing us with unprecedented opportunities for growth in the food distribution, school nutrition, convenience store and restaurant markets.”

“Our acquisition of B & B Foods is a perfect example of how Raydia Food Group plans to preserve the legacy and long-standing brand equity of the companies we acquire,” added Alkemade. “The goal of our platform is to invest in and help fuel growth for other local food distribution companies that join the Raydia family while enabling them to retain their individual culture and heritage.”

Alkemade highlighted that B & B Foods’ strength in the area near the border of Illinois and Southwest of Indianapolis is a strategic location that enables Raydia Food Group to continue to grow its geography and regional footprint.

About Raydia Food Group

Raydia Food Group, formerly Stanz-Troyer Holdings, LLC, is Indiana’s largest independent foodservice distribution company, currently enjoying U.S. sales of $500 million across all its key markets – foodservice, restaurants, butcher shops, convenience stores, school nutrition, government and supermarkets. In 2022, South Bend, Indiana-based Stanz Foodservice merged with Goshen, Indiana-based Troyer Foods to become Stanz-Troyer. The company announced the launch of its new Raydia Food Group platform in early-January 2024.