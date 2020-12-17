Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy Welcomes Starbucks to Net Zero Initiative

ROSEMONT, Ill. – The Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy announced Starbucks intent to support the Net Zero Initiative (NZI), a partnership of the U.S. dairy community seeking to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions, optimize water usage and improve water quality on farms.

Starbucks intended commitment will advance effective environmental and economically viable practices and technologies in feed production, manure handling, cow care and on-farm energy efficiency for farms in their supply chain and beyond.

“We share Starbucks commitment to creating a more sustainable planet for future generations and look forward to partnering with them to reach net zero carbon emissions for dairy,” said Mike Haddad, chairman of the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy. “This partnership reinforces the critical role dairy plays in sustainable diets, and Starbucks participation in the Net Zero Initiative will help enable, advance and scale new technologies on dairy farms of all sizes across the country.”

NZI was founded by dairy organizations representing farmers, cooperatives and processors including Dairy Management Inc., the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy, Newtrient, National Milk Producers Federation, U.S. Dairy Export Council and International Dairy Foods Association. It will help U.S. dairy farms of all sizes and geographies implement new technologies and adopt economically viable practices.

Through foundational science, on-farm pilots and development of new product markets, NZI aims to knock down barriers and create incentives for farmers that will lead to economic viability and positive environmental impact. The initiative is a critical pathway to reach U.S. dairy’s environmental stewardship goals, developed by dairy industry leaders and farmers, through the Innovation Center, to achieve carbon neutrality, optimized water usage and improved water quality by 2050.

“U.S. Dairy’s Net Zero Initiative will create impact at the industry level, and supports Starbucks commitment to sustainable dairy,” said Michael Kobori, Starbucks chief sustainability officer. “We are looking forward to partnering on this pioneering initiative to help benefit the U.S. dairy industry, consumers, and the planet.”

To learn more about U.S. dairy’s sustainability goals, visit www.usdairy.com/sustainability.

About the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy®

The Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy® is a leadership organization that brings together the dairy community and third parties to collaborate and ensure a socially responsible and economically viable U.S. dairy community from farm to table. Initiated in 2008 by dairy farmers through the dairy checkoff, Innovation Center companies collaborate on efforts that are important both to us and our valued customers – issues addressing topics like animal care, food safety, sustainable nutrition, environmental stewardship and people and community. The Dairy Sustainability Alliance®, a multi-stakeholder initiative of the Innovation Center, includes more than 120 companies and organizations. Representatives exchange ideas, best practices and tackle shared challenges on issues affecting the industry at large to accelerate progress toward common sustainability goals. For more information, visit http://sustainabilityalliance.usdairy.com.

About Dairy Management Inc.

Dairy Management Inc.™ (DMI) is funded by America’s 35,000 dairy farmers, as well as dairy importers. Created to help increase sales and demand for dairy products, DMI and its related organizations work to increase demand for dairy through research, education and innovation, and to maintain confidence in dairy foods, farms and businesses. DMI manages National Dairy Council and the American Dairy Association, and founded the U.S. Dairy Export Council, and the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy.