Innovative Foodservice Group Announces New CEO

TAMPA, Fla.–Innovative Foodservice Group (“IFG”), one of the leading providers of restaurant equipment, supplies, smallwares, and design / project management services to the foodservice industry, has announced that Iain Whyte has joined the Company as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Whyte succeeds Robert Pickering, who will assume the role of Executive Chairman and will remain on the IFG Board of Directors.

Mr. Whyte was most recently the CEO of Pelican Water Systems, based in Deland, FL. Prior to Pelican, Iain was the CEO of Premier Bathrooms Group, and previously spent over 20 years in the foodservice equipment industry in the USA, Europe and Asia.

“I am excited about the opportunity to work with the IFG team and build on what Robert and the other leaders in the organization have been able to accomplish since the creation of the Group,” Mr. Whyte stated. “The business has strong customer relationships and is very well-positioned for continued growth in 2020 and beyond.”

Jorge Gross, IFG’s Chairman added, “We are thrilled to welcome Iain to IFG and are excited about the Company’s future and growth prospects. Iain’s leadership as an operationally-focused CEO along with more than 20 years of experience in the foodservice equipment industry will prove invaluable as we seek to build IFG into a national leader.”

With Iain at the helm, IFG will continue its plan to expand throughout the Southeast and beyond and will pursue other organic and acquisition growth strategies, while maintaining its exceptional reputation for customer service, product quality, and consultative design ideas.

About Innovative Foodservice Group:

Innovative Foodservice Group (“IFG”) is a leading foodservice equipment distributor with four major brands across multiple geographies. IFG offers a comprehensive range of commercial restaurant equipment, kitchen supplies, smallwares, custom fabrication and design/project management services. The Company serves a diversified customer base and has built an exceptional reputation for customer service and satisfaction in its markets.