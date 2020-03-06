Instacart Accelerates Launch of Grocery Drop-off Service Amid Coronavirus Fears

Instacart said on Thursday it has brought forward the launch of its door-step grocery drop-off service in response to a surge in consumer demand amid rising fears of the coronavirus spreading in the United States.

The service rolled out to all customers on Thursday and gives them the option to have groceries left at their doorstep at a designated time, instead of being hand-delivered. The company has been testing it with some consumers over the last few months.

“Over the last week, we’ve observed increased consumer adoption for a new ‘Leave at My Door Delivery’ feature,” the company said in a statement.

