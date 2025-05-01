Instacart Acquires Wynshop to Accelerate the Expansion of its Enterprise Technology Solutions

Acquisition of Wynshop builds upon Instacart’s retailer relationships, and creates opportunity to bring Instacart’s full suite of enterprise solutions to Wynshop partners to help them grow their business



SAN FRANCISCO — Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, announced its acquisition of Wynshop, a provider of e-commerce solutions for leading grocers and retailers, including Wakefern, Pattison, and more than a dozen more across North America and abroad. The acquisition of Wynshop builds upon Instacart’s relationships with retail partners and reinforces Instacart’s continued commitment to providing retailers with cutting-edge tools and technologies that help drive their business growth. By bringing together both organizations’ expertise and deep retailer relationships, Instacart aims to strengthen its enterprise solutions and empower more retailers to enhance their online experiences and further engage their customers.

“Our deep integration with retailers and our leading technologies are critical advantages for Instacart. By offering our partners an array of enterprise-grade solutions, we can help them better serve customers and drive sales,” said Chris Rogers, Chief Business Officer at Instacart. “By acquiring Wynshop, we’re building upon our retailer relationships, adding new capabilities to Storefront Pro, and over time, bringing our enterprise solutions to even more partners to help them grow their business.”

“We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve built at Wynshop,” said Neil Moses, CEO of Wynshop. “We’ve helped some of the industry’s leading grocers elevate their e-commerce capabilities and better serve their customers. Joining Instacart gives us the opportunity to scale our impact and accelerate innovation with a partner that shares our commitment to helping retailers succeed in an increasingly omnichannel grocery landscape.”

Wynshop will initially operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Instacart and Instacart will not immediately recognize GTV from Wynshop. Over time, Instacart expects to expand more of its enterprise technology solutions to Wynshop’s partners, including its e-commerce, advertising, fulfillment, and in-store solutions. Storefront Pro, Instacart’s flagship e-commerce solution, powers approximately 600 retail banners’ white-label sites – including Costco, Publix, Sprouts, Woodman’s, and more — while Carrot Ads, its plug-and-play retail media solution, helps retailers unlock new digital revenue streams from advertising on their existing owned and operated e-commerce websites and apps. Instacart offers a wide variety of fulfillment solutions, ranging from delivery in as fast as 30 minutes to next-day delivery and pickup options, and its suite of in-store solutions can help retailers digitize their brick-and-mortar stores: AI-powered smart Caper Carts drive customer engagement through personalization, savings opportunities, and streamlined checkout, while Carrot Tags pick-to-light technology increases found rates and improves order quality.

