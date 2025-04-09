Instacart and Dierbergs Markets Partner to Launch Same-Day Delivery and Carrot Tags

The family-owned grocer is now partnering with Instacart to offer delivery in as fast as an hour across Greater St. Louis and the Lake of the Ozarks, while streamlining order fulfillment through a new electronic shelf label integration

SAN FRANCISCO and ST. LOUIS – Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, and Dierbergs Markets, a 27-store independent grocer headquartered near St. Louis, Missouri announced a new partnership to offer same-day delivery in as fast as an hour. The partnership will add Dierbergs to the Instacart App, enabling customers to access fresh groceries and household goods for same-day delivery. Dierbergs is also deploying Carrot Tags, Instacart’s electronic shelf label (ESLs) software integration, to help Instacart Shoppers easily locate ordered items and improve order accuracy.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to welcome Dierbergs Markets to the Instacart platform, bringing their customers the ease of same-day delivery in as fast as one hour,” said Nick Nickitas, General Manager of Local Independent Grocery at Instacart. “Our new partnership with Dierbergs is an exciting milestone, underscoring how Instacart’s solutions can amplify an independent grocer’s digital and in-store experience. With Dierbergs now live on the Instacart App and leveraging Carrot Tags in stores, their customers will enjoy faster, more accurate orders, and seamless shopping like never before.”

“As a family-run business for more than 170 years, we’re proud to continue evolving with our customers’ needs and preferences,” said Laura Dierberg Padousis, Executive Vice President of Dierbergs Markets. “Instacart has been an exceptional partner as we team up to make life a little easier for our customers. We’re excited to bring the fresh, quality foods and household essentials our customers love right to their doorstep with same day delivery.“

To celebrate the partnership, Dierbergs and Instacart are offering $15 off of orders $50 or more to all customers making a purchase at Dierbergs via the Instacart App. No code necessary while supplies last.

Carrot Tags’ pick to light functionality seamlessly integrates to Dierbergs’ electronic shelf labels, allowing Instacart Shoppers to activate items from their picking list within the Instacart Shopper App. In turn, this provides easier and more accurate order fulfillment to Instacart Shoppers while also improving e-commerce efficiency and found rates to boost customer satisfaction by ensuring customers receive exactly what they ordered.

To begin shopping from Dierbergs Markets for same-day delivery via Instacart, customers can visit instacart.com/store/dierbergs-markets/storefront or select the Dierbergs Markets storefront on the Instacart App.

Dierbergs Markets joins more than 1,800 retail banners already available on the Instacart App – ranging from grocery to beauty to home improvement to pet supplies. Carrot Tags is part of Instacart’s Connected Stores suite of technologies, designed to bridge the online and in-store shopping experience for both retailers and customers.



About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,800 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 100,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes. For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company, and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com. Maplebear Inc. is the registered corporate name of Instacart.

About Dierbergs Markets

Dierbergs Markets is a privately owned, family-run business in its 4th generation of leadership. Originating in 1854 with its first location on Olive Street Road, it has grown to 27 stores primarily in the St. Louis region, with two stores in Illinois, and one in the OzarksDierbergs currently has more than 3,400 Associates company-wide who share in our 170-year history and uphold our reputation built on hard work, personal service and a commitment to meeting the growing needs of our area through community service. Follow Dierbergs on social @dierbergs.

*$15 off is valid through 06/30/2025 at 11:59PM ET and is valid only in the United States for three orders of $50 or more with Dierbergs Markets and purchased through Instacart.com, while supplies last. Discount will be applied to the total purchase price for all non-alcohol products, and excludes taxes, service fees, special handling fees and/or other fees; offer cannot be applied to alcohol products. Deliveries subject to availability. In order to take advantage of this offer, customers must have a valid account on Instacart.com with a valid form of accepted payment on file. Only three offers per household. Instacart reserves the right to modify or cancel this offer at any time. Offer may not be sold, copied, modified, transferred or used retroactively for prior purchases. Void where restricted or prohibited by law. Offer may not be combined with any other sale, promotion, discount, code, coupon, and/or offer. Offer has no cash value. Instacart is not a retailer or seller. Instacart may not be available in all zip or post codes.