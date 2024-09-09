Instacart is Getting a Big Boost from Grocery Delivery

The delivery giant said the upbeat quarter is pushing it to make longer term bets

Instacart is getting a big boost from its grocery delivery business – a signal that even in the inflation economy – shoppers are still spending and increasing the number of orders they place on the platform.

The delivery giant reported strong second quarter earnings on after the bell, prompting its shares to soar after it forecasted strong profits and sales for the upcoming quarter.

