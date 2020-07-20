Instacart Is Suing Uber Over Its New Grocery Delivery Service

Instacart filed a lawsuit against Uber’s rival grocery delivery service for alleged IP theft.

Instacart is suing Cornershop, a rival grocery delivery service majority owned by Uber, for allegedly stealing its product images, descriptions, and pricing data in what amounts to intellectual property theft, the Information reports.

In a blog post, Instacart writes that the company has invested “tens of millions of dollars and a tireless amount of effort” to build its extensive grocery catalog, which it describes as “the world’s largest and most comprehensive” and a key to Instacart’s success. In the suit (available here via Axios), Instacart accuses Cornershop of stealing its copyrighted images, modifying file names to try to conceal the true ownership of those images, and recruiting engineers experienced in scraping data for this strategic effort.

