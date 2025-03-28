Instacart Launches AI-Powered Universal Campaigns for Advertisers

New automation tools help brands of all sizes create high-performing ad campaigns on Instacart



SAN FRANCISCO — Instacart (NASDAQ: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, announced a suite of new AI-powered automation tools designed to drive ad campaign performance and help brands of all sizes achieve their business goals.

This collection of time-saving tools to drive performance includes AI-powered landing pages, campaign recommendations, product library enhancements, and Universal Campaigns. With Universal Campaigns, advertisers can create one campaign with a single budget that automatically optimizes across multiple ad formats in real-time. This performance-driven approach allows brands to simply select their business objectives while Instacart’s technology handles the complex work of budget allocation and format optimization. Universal Campaigns uses advanced machine learning algorithms to continuously analyze performance data and automatically adjust the mix of formats including sponsored product and shoppable display ads.

“At Instacart, we’re motivated to use the latest technology to help our brand partners succeed in an increasingly complex advertising landscape,” said Ali Miller, VP of Ads Product at Instacart. “As the retail media space continues to mature, brands face more choices than ever about where and how to reach consumers. We’re investing in AI-powered automation that can cut through some of that complexity – reducing manual setup and allowing advertisers to maximize performance aligned with their business objectives through automatic optimization across formats and placements. Ultimately, these innovations benefit consumers too, creating more personalized discovery experiences that help them find new products they’ll love. We’ve developed these tools hand-in-hand with our advertising partners, and we’re excited to see them drive meaningful growth for brands across the Instacart Ads ecosystem.”

Brands have begun to test this approach to campaign management. Rescue Dog Wines drove an increase in new-to-brand sales while piloting Universal Campaigns, compared to their single-format campaign approach.

“Universal campaigns are particularly useful for new customer acquisition,” said Blair Lott, CEO, Rescue Dog Wines. “As a mission-driven brand, we value solutions that allow us to focus on what matters most – creating great wines that support the placement of rescue dogs into loving homes. We’ve seen an increase in first-time purchases since implementing Instacart’s new capability, allowing us to introduce more customers to our wines while furthering our mission. The automation handles complex campaign decisions in real-time, giving our team the freedom to concentrate on strategic growth and brand storytelling rather than managing tactical campaign adjustments.”

“Instacart Universal Campaigns have been a game-changer for our brand,” said Mike Zirngibl, Marketing Director, 1st Phorm. “The ability to seamlessly target high-intent consumers across the platform has driven significant sales lift and solid ROAS while keeping our products top-of-mind at the moment of purchase. The automation and optimization features make campaign management effortless. If you’re looking to maximize retail media impact, Instacart Universal Campaigns are a must.”

Instacart is also rolling out AI-Powered Landing Pages, which enable brands to quickly create engaging, shoppable brand destinations using AI to generate product showcases and custom copy. Early adopter Celsius has already seen a 20% increase in campaign-attributed sales using this new tool.

Instacart continues to invest in automation tools that transform campaign management. The new suite includes:

Universal Campaigns : One campaign that works across multiple ad formats with a single budget, optimizing in real-time for specific objectives like sales maximization.

: One campaign that works across multiple ad formats with a single budget, optimizing in real-time for specific objectives like sales maximization. AI-Powered Landing Pages : Creates shoppable brand destinations in minutes using AI to generate product showcases and custom copy.

: Creates shoppable brand destinations in minutes using AI to generate product showcases and custom copy. Recommendations in Ads Manager : Provides actionable, data-driven insights that can be implemented with a single click to drive campaign performance.

: Provides actionable, data-driven insights that can be implemented with a single click to drive campaign performance. Enhanced Product Library: Streamlined tools for managing product information at scale.

Today’s announcement builds on Instacart’s continued investment in emerging brands. With reach across more than 100,000 retail partner stores in North America, Instacart has become a launchpad for brands, driving consumer discovery.

AI-generated landing pages are available for all CPG advertisers today. Additional products in the new automation suite are currently in pilot with select brands, with plans for broader availability in the coming months.

