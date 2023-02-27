Instacart Launches Tools to Support Grocers

Specialty Food News Retail & FoodService February 27, 2023

Instacart has unveiled four new capabilities designed to help grocers improve the consumer experience. The new offerings include online and in-store solutions that help retailers capture new ad revenue, bring more of their store online, better support store associates, and offer end-to-end fulfillment.

“Instacart is building technology to invest in the future of our retail partners, and we believe that local and independent grocers in particular can benefit from easy, affordable solutions that are built just for them,” said Nick Nickitas, general manager of local independent grocers at Instacart, in a statement.

These new capabilities are now available to grocers across North America and are already being used by wholesalers like Associated Food Stores and retailers including New Seasons Market, Niemann Foods, The Fresh Market, and Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Specialty Food News

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

Instacart Unveils a More Affordable Way to Shop Online With New Features that Help Consumers Save On Groceries

Instacart Retail & FoodService November 15, 2021

Instacart, the leading online grocery platform in North America, today announced a number of new features rolling out across the Instacart App that are designed to make online grocery shopping more affordable. From a Deals Tab and exclusive savings for Express members, to a new reduced cost and free delivery option and new Dollar Store Hub destination on the Instacart marketplace, the company is rolling out more ways for customers to save when shopping from their favorite retailers.