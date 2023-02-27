Instacart Launches Tools to Support Grocers

Instacart has unveiled four new capabilities designed to help grocers improve the consumer experience. The new offerings include online and in-store solutions that help retailers capture new ad revenue, bring more of their store online, better support store associates, and offer end-to-end fulfillment.

“Instacart is building technology to invest in the future of our retail partners, and we believe that local and independent grocers in particular can benefit from easy, affordable solutions that are built just for them,” said Nick Nickitas, general manager of local independent grocers at Instacart, in a statement.

These new capabilities are now available to grocers across North America and are already being used by wholesalers like Associated Food Stores and retailers including New Seasons Market, Niemann Foods, The Fresh Market, and Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace.

