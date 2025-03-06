Instacart’s Shaky Forecast Raises Questions for the Future of Grocery Delivery

We’ve talked a lot on this program about how the grocery industry underwent a pretty big shift in 2020, when many shoppers started ordering their food online, to be delivered right to their doorstep.

Grocery delivery giant Instacart was in a perfect position to capitalize on the pandemic moment, and it did. But fast forward to Wednesday and that company’s outlook is not so great.

Instacart has forecast a slowdown in growth in the coming quarter. The company’s sales quadrupled in the first year of the pandemic, for obvious reasons. And while many shoppers returned to grocery stores in person, online ordering has held its own in the last five years.

