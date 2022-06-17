Introducing Misfits Perks, Misfits Market’s Loyalty Program

You asked for it, we delivered! Misfits Perks is our new grocery loyalty program that helps you save even more when you shop with Misfits Market. Now, on top of the everyday savings we offer (up to 40% off grocery store prices!), you can enjoy even more benefits by shopping regularly and taking advantage of our exclusive loyalty perks.



With Misfits Perks, you can earn points for every purchase, plus additional points for simple actions like downloading our easy-to-use Misfits Market app. You can then redeem Misfits Market points for perks—rewards like discounts on grocery orders or two levels of free gift offerings.

Getting started couldn’t be easier. When you become a Misfits Market customer, you’re automatically enrolled in Misfits Perks for free. Already shopping with us? You’re automatically in, too—and you’re eligible to earn points on all future orders.

