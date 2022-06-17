Introducing Misfits Perks, Misfits Market’s Loyalty Program

Misfits Market Retail & FoodService June 17, 2022

You asked for it, we delivered! Misfits Perks is our new grocery loyalty program that helps you save even more when you shop with Misfits Market. Now, on top of the everyday savings we offer (up to 40% off grocery store prices!), you can enjoy even more benefits by shopping regularly and taking advantage of our exclusive loyalty perks.

 
With Misfits Perks, you can earn points for every purchase, plus additional points for simple actions like downloading our easy-to-use Misfits Market app. You can then redeem Misfits Market points for perks—rewards like discounts on grocery orders or two levels of free gift offerings. 

Getting started couldn’t be easier. When you become a Misfits Market customer, you’re automatically enrolled in Misfits Perks for free. Already shopping with us? You’re automatically in, too—and you’re eligible to earn points on all future orders. 

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

Empire Becomes Co-Owner of Scene+; Unveils Refreshed Loyalty Strategy

Empire Company Limited Retail & FoodService June 13, 2022

Empire Company Limited unveiled a new loyalty strategy to thrill, reward and connect with customers through Scene+, one of Canada’s leading loyalty rewards programs. Along with Scotiabank and Cineplex, Empire is now a co-owner of Scene+. Together, these iconic Canadian customer-focused brands will transform the Scene+ program into a preeminent loyalty program in Canada.

Retail & FoodService

Misfits Market Delivers a Better and More Affordable Grocery Delivery Experience to California

Misfits Market Retail & FoodService November 12, 2021

Misfits Market, the leading online grocery platform focused on sustainability, affordability, and accessibility, today announced its launch in California, delivering to every zip code – from urban centers, to suburbs, to rural areas – in the state. The nearly 40 million residents of the nation’s largest state now have access to organic produce, high-quality meats and seafood, plant-based proteins, everyday staples, and Misfits Market’s newly launched dairy category, all at up to 40 percent off traditional grocery store prices.