Introducing the First Amazon Fresh Grocery Store

Today we’re announcing the Amazon Fresh grocery store—a new grocery store designed from the ground up to offer a seamless grocery shopping experience, whether customers are shopping in-store or online. We’ve taken our decades of operations experience to deliver consistently low prices for all, and FREE same-day delivery for Prime members.

Customers shopping Amazon Fresh will find a wide assortment of national brands and high-quality produce, meat, and seafood. Plus, our culinary team offers customers a range of delicious prepared foods made fresh in store every day.

We’ve also introduced new ways to make grocery shopping more convenient, including the Amazon Dash Cart, which enables customers to skip the checkout line, and new Alexa features to help customers manage their shopping lists and better navigate our aisles.

