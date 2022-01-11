Invafresh Wins 2022 BIG Innovation Award for Its Fresh Food Retail Platform

TORONTO–Invafresh, the market leader of Freshology for the fresh food retail industry, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2022 BIG Innovation Awards for both Company and Executive presented by the Business Intelligence Group.

Invafresh is the leader of freshology with its unified, cloud-based, AI enhanced, fresh food retail management platform for fresh food retail merchandising, replenishment, and compliancy and sustainability. Invafresh’s innovation integrates vast amounts of data into ML algorithms to forecast intelligently and accurately, replenish orders, plan production, manage inventory and recipes, and ensure food traceability and regulatory compliance. As a result, $150M in fresh food waste is eliminated annually and excess shrink is reduced by 30%.

“Innovation is driving growth in the global economy,” said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring Invafresh as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress.”

“To win in fresh, grocers must implement the right fresh-native technology to balance demand with supply and availability. Having the right information at the right time and knowing how to operationalize the data makes the difference in profits, performance, and sustainability,” says Tim Spencer, CEO, Invafresh. “Joe and his team are at the core of our product vision and advancements to meet the omnichannel and sustainability needs of our fresh retail customers.”

Joe Smirlies, SVP of Product Management, co-pioneered Invafresh’s solutions and is one of the world’s foremost experts in sustainable fresh-native technology solutions. With over 30 years of experience in the grocery technology sector, Joe brings the depth and breadth of knowledge to service fresh food retailers with innovative technologies and shape the future of fresh food retail.

“I am incredibly honored to receive this award,” says Joe. “As the global pandemic continues, I am more committed than ever to bring product advancements to global grocers with the benefits of fresh food retail technology to overcome today’s unique supply chain challenges, improve food safety, and win the battle against food waste to create fresher, healthier, safer, and sustainable lifestyles for all.”

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

About Invafresh:

For more than 30 years, the heritage of Invafresh enabled fresh food retailers to create extraordinary store operations performance and differentiated consumer experiences. As the leader of Freshology, Invafresh is deployed in more than 25,000 grocery stores spanning a global reach of 15 countries to provide software platforms for omnichannel demand forecasting, merchandising, replenishment, and sustainability and compliancy. We are Freshologists building Freshology on the mission to empower food retailers with the #1 platform for fresh food retail operations and accelerate the transition to fresher demand and supply. www.invafresh.com

Think forward. Think fresh.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.