Invatron Technology Helps The Fresh Market Provide the Freshest Food to Guests

TORONTO- Specialty grocer The Fresh Market is known for their high quality fresh meats, produce, prepared foods and baked goods. To help ensure the freshest food is always available, The Fresh Market, Inc. has chosen Invatron’s Systems Corp. (Invatron) fresh ordering software solution which allows for the automated replenishment of fresh food products across its 159 stores.

All fresh ordering will be automated with a predictive real-time demand sensing forecast engine that provides visibility into backroom products, the ingredients required to produce ready-made fresh products, and the products that are in transit, to optimize freshness and drive sustainability through shrink reduction.

Invatron’s Fresh Food Retail Management solutions are already a key component of The Fresh Market’s operational efficiency. The Fresh Market has adopted Invatron’s production planning, recipe manager, food traceability, and scale management software solutions to help grow and diversify their fresh foods category.

“With Invatron’s software solutions, we are able to ensure precise production planning, manage ingredients needed for foods prepared in store, allow for better traceability on all fresh foods, and manage supply to ensure the freshest product is delivered at all times,” said John Bishop, Group Vice President, Retail Operations, The Fresh Market, Inc.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with The Fresh Market. As a fresh-native software solutions provider, this is a great strategic fit for us with The Fresh Market’s high volume of in-store produced fresh foods,” said Tim Spencer, President and Chief Executive Officer, Invatron. “Our fresh ordering solution will help The Fresh Market with demand planning and replenishment to ensure fresh products of high quality are in-stock at the right levels across their fresh foods assortment and offering. We are pleased to be supporting The Fresh Market on their digital transformational journey and look forward to working together for continued success.”

About The Fresh Market, Inc.

Since 1982, The Fresh Market, Inc. has helped guests make every day eating extraordinary with time-saving meal solutions, unique ingredients, and delicious food for any occasion. From fresh produce and exceptional meat and seafood, to signature baked goods and thousands of organic options, this specialty grocery retailer has something to please every palate. The Fresh Market currently operates 159 stores in 22 states across the U.S., inspiring guests to discover new flavors and cook with confidence. For more information, please visit www.thefreshmarket.com or follow the company on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Invatron:

Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Invatron provides the leading fresh native technology platform for the food retail industry. With 32 years of experience, Invatron is deployed in more than 20,000 grocery stores and 15 countries globally providing software platforms for omnichannel demand forecasting, replenishment and allocation, in-store production, scale management, inventory management and compliance & regulatory support. Its mission is to empower retailers to drive incremental sales and gross margins through more efficient in-store practices and predictive demand forecasting to keep fresh in stock and reduce food waste to maximize operational excellence and financial performance across fresh food operations. www.invatron.com