iTradeNetwork Launches OrderNStock Inventory, Adding Complete Portability and One-Cart Shopping to Perishables Online Inventorying and Ordering

DUBLIN, Calif. – Institutional food operators often use traditional processes to procure products and take inventories. These processes include using tools such as pencils, paper, clipboards and scurrying to a desktop computer to enter data. These operators may have to do these tasks multiple times when they have food stored in different locations and make purchases across different supply chain management solutions for the food and beverage industry. iTradeNetwork today launched a reimagined mobile platform, OrderNStock Inventory, for ordering and inventory management that can be used offline and in low light conditions. It also allows orders to be placed across many different suppliers using one shopping cart. The app is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

“Doing more with less, faster and more efficiently matters more than ever in the supply chain. What iTradeNetwork has done with our new mobile procurement platform OrderNStock Inventory is make it easier for our customers to get immediate value with a customized, branded ordering experience,” stated Nathan Romney, chief product officer. “Winning in today’s market requires a fundamental transformation of how we work, and we’ve added features like voice and text search, inventory management with simple barcode scanning and offline synchronization to automate and simplify as much of the ordering and inventory process as possible.”

How It Works

iTradeNetwork’s OrderNStock Inventory mobile app includes the following new features:

Ordering: use order guides to browse all supplier catalogs

Product Search: use text, voice and barcode scanning to quickly find specific items

Order History: easily access previous orders

Shopping Lists: quickly reorder menu plans or individual items from saved templates

Real Time Inventory: connect directly to distributors inventory to validate orders

Stock Taking: take inventory while offline

Smart Barcode Scanning: quickly search items from your inventory for reordering

ABOUT ITRADENETWORK

iTradeNetwork, Inc. (ITN) is the leading global provider of supply chain management solutions for the food and beverage industry. Built upon deep industry expertise, a rich data foundation and the industries’ most extensive trading partner network, iTradeNetwork’s collaborative solutions allow distributors, manufacturers, operators, retailers, suppliers and wholesalers of all sizes to reduce cost, grow revenue and strengthen trading partner relationships. Today, iTradeNetwork’s growing customer list includes more than 8,000 companies globally. For more information, visit: www.itradenetwork.com.