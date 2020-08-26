It’s Not Just Millennials: How Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. Segments Consumers

Beef caters to a wide variety of consumers. From young to old, East Coast to West Coast, beef is something almost everyone enjoys. But not all consumers approach how they eat in the same way. For example, consumers can have differing views when it comes to their protein choices, where their food comes from, and what’s important during mealtime. Unsurprisingly, factors such as age, marital status, or whether someone has kids can affect how they think about and eat beef. To understand more about these differences, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, on behalf of the Beef Checkoff, sought to learn more about consumers when it comes their behaviors that influence how they shop, eat, and dine.

The overall objective of the approach was to find distinct consumer groups that are actionable and relatable. The quantitative approach created consumer segments by looking beyond demographical differences to focus on psychographics. Psychographics, in the context of a consumer segmentation, are consumers’ attitudes, aspirations, and motivations. Examples of questions asked of consumers in the study include who they dine out with, what health goals they have, what’s important in their meals, and what they consider in a protein choice, among many others. Using the psychographic data gathered, and through a cluster analysis, the results gleaned six distinct consumer segments.

