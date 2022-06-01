It’s now Wegmans vs. Lidl in Northwest

Northwest D.C. is getting a Lidl discount grocery store, and it will be right next door to the soon-to-open Wegmans grocery store.

Lidl will open a 29,000-square-foot store at 4000 Wisconsin Ave., as part of Donohoe Cos.’ mixed-use redevelopment of office buildings formerly occupied by Fannie Mae. Upton Place will include close to 700 residential units in a six- and an eight-story building. It will include 100,000-square feet of retail and three courtyards.

Just one block away, at 3900 Wisconsin Ave., Roadside Development is wrapping up initial work on its larger, mixed-use redevelopment of the former Fannie Mae headquarters, anchored by Wegmans’ first store in the District.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: WTOP