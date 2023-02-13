It’s Shroom Season at Mod Pizza With New Seasonal Offerings

SEATTLE – MOD Super Fast Pizza Holdings, LLC (“MOD Pizza”, “MOD” or the “Company”), the purpose-led, people-first, fast casual pizza pioneer, today announced its limited-time winter menu offerings – the Super Shroom Pizza and Super Shroom Salad, both highlighting the famous fungi. These limited-time offerings are available beginning through March 12, or while supplies last, at all 500+ MOD locations system-wide*.

The Super Shroom Pizza starts with a mushroom pesto base, and is topped with shredded mozzarella, fresh mushrooms, mild pork sausage, fresh spinach, and garnished with rosemary.

The Super Shroom Salad is packed with flavor, starting with a spinach and spring mix base, and topped with fresh mushrooms, balsamic marinated mushrooms, crumbled bacon, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, roasted corn, and finished with a balsamic vinaigrette drizzle.

“With their earthy flavor and meaty texture, the ever-popular mushroom brings great flavor and depth to our new winter Super Shroom Pizza and Salad. Our MOD customers are already big mushroom fans, so we’re excited to share the addition of our mushroom pesto and tasty balsamic mushrooms with these latest menu offerings”, said Scott Uehlein, Vice President of Culinary Excellence and Innovation at MOD.

Added Pam Smith, RDN, Shaping America’s Plate, Inc. and strategic partner for the Mushroom Council, “Mushrooms continue to top superfood and trend lists year after year for their role in supporting immune, mental, and gut health. They pack a powerful nutritional punch as they are a valuable source of antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. And best of all, they make every dish better — more delicious, more nutritious, and more sustainable. They are the ultimate flavor lifter for the foods they are paired with. When one food can do all those things, it’s definitely super!”

MOD-size pizza and salad are available for $9.37 – $11.13, depending on the location, and $15.27 in Canada.

*The term “system-wide” refers to all company-operated and franchised store locations. The trademarks MOD, MOD Pizza, and the MOD Shield, are owned by MOD Super Fast Pizza, LLC.

ABOUT MOD PIZZA

MOD Pizza is a purpose-led, people-first brand founded in Seattle in 2008 by serial entrepreneurs Scott and Ally Svenson. As the pioneer of the fast-casual pizza category, MOD introduced speed, individual style, and compelling value to the world of pizza. The Company serves individual artisan-style pizzas and salads that are made on demand, allowing customers to create their own pizzas and salads with any combination of over 40 toppings and sauces, all for one incredible price. Today, MOD is the largest fast casual pizza concept and one of the fastest growing restaurant brands in North America. With over 520 stores system-wide across 29 states and Canada, MOD is committed to creating not only a cool place to eat, but an inspired place to work by providing community and opportunity to over 10,000 Squad members. For more information, please visit http://www.modpizza.com or connect with the brand via Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.