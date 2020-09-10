It’s Time to Better Connect the Fresh Supply Chain

Enhancing the fresh supply chain has long been an industry goal, but in the wake of COVID-19 it has become an absolute imperative.

Improved data, analytics and visibility are essential to better connect the industry and make us more prepared for whatever lies ahead. That was a key message from speakers at FMI FreshForward.

“The supply chain has never been more important,” emphasized Rodney McMullen, The Kroger Co.’s chairman and CEO, in remarks at the event.

He said Kroger has focused on overcoming hurdles to maintain an efficiently operating supply chain during the pandemic “so that our communities have access to fresh, affordable food and essentials.”

