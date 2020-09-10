It’s Time to Better Connect the Fresh Supply Chain

Rick Stein, Vice President of Fresh, FMI Retail & FoodService September 10, 2020

Enhancing the fresh supply chain has long been an industry goal, but in the wake of COVID-19 it has become an absolute imperative. 

Improved data, analytics and visibility are essential to better connect the industry and make us more prepared for whatever lies ahead. That was a key message from speakers at FMI FreshForward. 

“The supply chain has never been more important,” emphasized Rodney McMullen, The Kroger Co.’s chairman and CEO, in remarks at the event.

He said Kroger has focused on overcoming hurdles to maintain an efficiently operating supply chain during the pandemic “so that our communities have access to fresh, affordable food and essentials.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: FMI

Related Articles

Produce

New FMI Analysis Suggests Produce in Retail Needs a Fresh Look

March 8, 2019 Food Marketing Institute

Food Marketing Institute (FMI) today introduces its 2019 exploration into the views of produce shoppers and their influence on the $60 billion grocery category. The Power of Produce analysis demonstrates that produce is a big, profitable focus for food retailers, but cautions that the produce purchase is losing momentum to other channels, and younger shoppers are catalysts for this shift.