IWX Motor Freight Selects ORBCOMM’s Cold Chain Telematics Solution to Monitor Refrigerated Trailers

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J. — ORBCOMM Inc. (Nasdaq: ORBC), a global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced that it has been selected by IWX Motor Freight (IWX), a freight shipping and trucking company based in Springfield, MO, to provide its industry-leading cold chain telematics solutions to track, monitor and control their refrigerated trailers. The global leader in refrigerated telematics, ORBCOMM’s comprehensive solutions provide wireless connectivity through its dual-mode hardware and a single, unified Cloud-based analytics platform for optimal fleet management.

IWX, which specializes in hauling produce and pharmaceuticals from the West Coast to the Midwest and beyond, is using ORBCOMM’s cold chain solution for two-way monitoring of temperature control and location of their refrigerated shipments, ensuring visibility, security and integrity of their freight from origin to destination. IWX can remotely initiate trailer pre-cooling, change the reefer state and adjust the temperature of reefers on the road as well as determine if the trailer door is open or closed and monitor idle and dwell times, eliminating costly manual yard checks. If out-of-range conditions occur, such as deviations from the target temperature range or set geofences, alarms are triggered immediately, enabling IWX to take immediate corrective action. With mapping, reports, alerts and exception management, ORBCOMM’s platform provides real-time data and business intelligence integrated with their internal transportation management system to help IWX increase asset utilization, gain fuel savings, mitigate product spoilage and ensure compliance with the FDA’s Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA).

In addition, ORBCOMM’s unique dual-mode satellite and cellular connectivity offers IWX redundancy to provide reliable and continuous communications even in the most remote areas where cellular networks are unavailable or unreliable. With the ability to track the trailer and freight’s location and temperature anytime and anywhere, IWX can ensure their loads are compliant and meeting their customers’ standards for quality and service.

“We’re pleased to have been selected by IWX to provide our two-way refrigerated monitoring and control solution and help them achieve increased performance, enhanced compliance and greater efficiency across their fleet,” said Christian Allred, ORBCOMM’s Executive Vice President and General Manager of Global Sales. “We look forward to working with IWX as a partner in their operations for many years to come and are poised to add new and exciting features as their business continues to evolve.”

“Given ORBCOMM’s long-standing position as a leader and innovator in cold chain logistics, we made the right choice upgrading to their telematics system, and their excellent service and support have made our transition seamless and exceeded our expectations,” said Jeff Bauer with IWX Motor Freight. “With ORBCOMM’s powerful, dual-mode solution, we always have our eyes on our trailers and temperature-sensitive loads, so our customers have the peace of mind that their high-value freight will be delivered consistently and safely to its final destination.”

IWX is currently installing the ORBCOMM solution and expects to complete the deployment in the second quarter of 2021.

For more information about ORBCOMM’s cold chain telematics solutions, please visit https://www2.orbcomm.com/cold-chain.

About ORBCOMM Inc.

ORBCOMM (Nasdaq: ORBC) is a global leader and innovator in the industrial Internet of Things, providing solutions that connect businesses to their assets to deliver increased visibility and operational efficiency. The company offers a broad set of asset monitoring and control solutions, including seamless satellite and cellular connectivity, unique hardware and powerful applications, all backed by end-to-end customer support, from installation to deployment to customer care. ORBCOMM has a diverse customer base including premier OEMs, solutions customers and channel partners spanning transportation, supply chain, warehousing and inventory, heavy equipment, maritime, natural resources, and government. For more information, visit www.orbcomm.com. You can also connect with ORBCOMM at https://blog.orbcomm.com, on Twitter at @ORBCOMM_Inc, at https://www.linkedin.com/company/orbcomm or at https://www.youtube.com/c/ORBCOMM_Inc.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements generally relate to our plans, objectives and expectations for future events and include statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, including those concerning the Company’s expectations, are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results, projected, expected or implied by the forward-looking statements, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, specific consideration should be given to various factors described in Part I, Item 1A. “Risk Factors” and Part II, Item 7. “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations,” and elsewhere in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents, on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements or cautionary factors, except as required by law.