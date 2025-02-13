Japan’s JFOODO Invites Seafood Lovers to Experience the Unparalleled Taste of Buri and Japanese Scallops

The country’s overseas culinary hub is partnering with restaurants across New York City to spotlight the taste and quality of Buri and Japanese Scallops



NEW YORK — JFOODO, The Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center, is launching a new campaign – It Starts with Japanese Seafood. To showcase the unmatched versatility and quality of Japanese Seafood to diners in the U.S., restaurants throughout New York City are inviting customers to experience a culinary adventure highlighting Japanese Scallops and Buri from February 13 to March 6.

“For centuries, the unmatched quality of Japanese Seafood has been a cornerstone of culinary excellence,” said Taiki Sawabe, Director, JFOODO Los Angeles. “It’s no secret our seafood is essential in traditional dishes like sushi and sashimi — now we want to prove it’s right at home in Italian carpaccio, Peruvian tiradito, and so much more.”

Japanese Scallops and Buri are the crown jewels of Japanese Seafood, embodying superior yet distinct flavors and textures. Sweeter than your average scallop, Japanese Scallops are firm and juicy, making them a delicious entry point for those venturing into the world of seafood. Buri presents a tasting experience all its own, with a delightful melt-in-your-mouth texture. Whether raw or cooked, Japanese Seafood shines on every plate.

“In my restaurant kitchens, we believe in using the highest quality seafood. I continue to partner with Japanese Seafood because you can taste the quality. There is a tremendous amount of care given to how every piece of seafood is chosen and handled,” said Andy Kitko, Executive Chef at participating restaurants Oceans New York and Carlotto in Manhattan. “We can’t wait to yet again bring Japanese Seafood to our locally and globally inspired menu.”

Beyond their incredible flavor, Japanese Scallops and Buri have intriguing backstories originating in Japan’s nutrient-rich, sustainable seas. Hokkaido’s cold, coastal waters breed buttery Japanese Scallops — a symbol of good luck in Japanese culture. And while the Kagoshima region has historically produced tender Buri, farmed Buri is now more widely available than ever in the United States, thanks to Japanese farmers’ innovative practices.

Both Japanese Scallops and Buri are also rich in nutrients and good-for-you fats that support heart health.

A range of New York restaurants are participating in the three-week campaign including classic white-tablecloth spots perfect for dinner with family to the hot new joints racking up reviews (and Instagram followers):

BONDST, 20 Hudson Yards Level 5, New York, NY 10001

Carlotto, 100 East 19th St, New York, NY 10003

Cotra, 451 Carroll St, Brooklyn, NY 11215

Docks, 633 3rd Avenue, New York, NY 10017

Oceans, 233 Park Avenue South, New York, NY 10003

Ivan Ramen, 25 Clinton Street, New York, NY 10002

KYU, 324 Lafayette St, New York, NY 10012

L’Adresse Nomad, 1184 Broadway, New York, NY 10001

Smithereens, 414 E 9th Street, New York, NY 10009

Visit one of these participating restaurants and be whisked away on a seafood adventure that will light up your taste buds: Simply ask your server for a Japanese Seafood appetizer. And because good food is worth sharing, we encourage you to share the Japanese Seafood dishes you’re trying on your social feeds by tagging @JapaneseSeafoodUS on Instagram.

“Japanese Seafood is truly unlike any other seafood, and that’s no coincidence. Generations of fish farmers have perfected the art of aquaculture so that every bite of Japanese Seafood can take your taste buds on an umami odyssey,” said Soa Forrest, Chef Consultant and Founder of Salt Hospitality. “I’m excited for diners in New York to experience the journey that starts with Japanese Seafood.”

To further explore Japanese Seafood — including our products, previous restaurant partnerships, sustainability initiatives, and year-round meal inspiration — visit the Japanese Seafood website.

About JFOODO

JFOODO (The Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center) was established by the Japanese government in 2017 to celebrate and share Japanese food culture worldwide. Through educational outreach, marketing campaigns, and restaurant collaborations, we promote the exceptional quality, purity, and sustainability of Japanese food and beverage products. Our mission is to help consumers discover flavors perfected over generations, connecting them with time-honored traditions, regional craftsmanship, and pristine environments. Experience culinary artistry that transcends borders and awakens a world of new possibilities.







